Kilkenny greyhounds: Karlow Cream heads to the Derby

Kilkenny held the qualifier for the 2017 Irish Derby on Friday night and what a thrilling race it turned out to be.

Karlow Crean was best away and went to the bend in front.

The leader had a length lead at the second turn but Me Phat Daddy was moving with purpose in behind, while Chawke It Down was also on the premises.

Me Phat Daddy moved up on the inner at the third and Karlow Crean looked vulnerable. Me Phat Daddy never got by and when they straightened up for the run home, it was W-K-C Syndicate’s Karlow Crean (Ace Hi Rumble-Karlow Ming) who found plenty for pressure.

Karlow Crean got the better of Me Phat Daddy by a length in 29.14.

In the night’s a2 stake Lemon Donald and Foulkscourt Hope were successful, while in the a4 semis there were wins for Durango and Foulkscourt Hall.

Race 1 a5 525

In the first race Trumera Quarry and Random lady showed best and went to the first together.

Random Lady went on and held a length lead at the second turn. Random Lady kicked three clear into the third and though Miss Dancer ran on, the sprightly veteran Random Lady held on by three quarters of a length in 29.52.

Race 2 Open Novice 525

There was support for both Minnies Hazel and High St Teddy in the novice open and the pair had the race between them.

Both started well with the former getting the bend on the inner.

She hugged the rails all the way around while High St Teddy plotted a middle course. Minnies Hazel edged two lengths clear out of the second and maintained that lead into the third.

Minnies Hazel battled on and was always holding High St Teddy by a length in a very smart 29.17.

Race 3 a4 525

The a4 525 saw Woolie Got Boots start well on the outer, but it was Bing Armada who got the bend from trap 2.

The leader was three lengths clear at the second but into the third but Crossleigh Sven and Butchersdaughter were closing rapidly.

Butchersdaughter got by cleanly on the inner while Crossleigh Sven was forced to check. First run was key and this saw Butchersdaughter home by a length and a half in 29.48.

Danny Norton Memorial a4 semi

In the first of the a4 semis, Durango trapped out well and led up to the first.

Im Just Saying swept by between the bends and was two lengths to the good heading down the back stretch. Durango clawed a length back as the leader rounded the third.

In the latter stages, Durango, trained by Brendan Murphy powered away to oblige by two lengths in 29.65.

Norton Memorial semi

In the second semi-final, Angel Holly and Bridie To Be were the first into stride and they went to the first together.

The pair were joined by Foulkscourt Hall rounding the second and it was a three way go for the lead. Angel Holly dropped back as the third turn approached. Foulkscourt Hall kicked for home and Bridie To Be could not counter.

Blue Lad ran on for second but Foulksourt Hall was across the line by a length and a half in 29.31.

Race 6 d2 725

There was drama in the staying contest as the hot, hot favourite Brownshill Ace did a jump shortly after traps and lost plenty of ground.

Ambitious Glyder had no such bother and she set the early fractions. The leader went on to lead by three lengths at the third bend and that advantage was up to four lengths by the fourth as Power Dragon chased.

The impressive Ambitious Glyder never stopped up front and was always in charge. Brownshill Ace ran on eye-catchingly to claim second spot but there was no catching the Sheila H Devoy trained Ambitious Glyder.

The winner had three and a half lengths to spare in 40.94.

Frank Wall Man’s Shop semi

The a2 semi-final saw Michael Nolan complete a double, thanks to Foulkscourt Rose. The winner popped out of trap 4 and led the field early doors.

The pace setter was two lengths clear of Karlow Rocket at the second turn and she increased her advantage to three length turning for home. Soul flew home from off the pace and rapidly closed up on the long time leader.

The duo crossed the line together with Foulkscourt Rose holding on by a short head in 29.12.

There was a blast of early pace in the second Frank Wall semi but it was one of the slow starters who took the victory.

As Trumera Wood led around the first Lemon Donald got a dream run into contention on the rails, with Boomalong edging wide. From there, there was only going to be one winner. Lemon Donald took it down the far side and got the better of a battling Trumera Wood by a length in 29.20.