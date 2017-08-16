Kilkenny golf: Members told to think safety

The General Committee and Grounds Committee are currently examining ways to improve the Safety issues at the 15th and16th holes.

These issues have arisen as a result of the combined ladies and gents time sheets at the weekends.

Members are reminded to take extreme care when driving off the 15th and 16th tees.

LEINSTER GIRLS: Kilkenny had a strong representation in the mid-Leinster girls Open Championship which was hosted by Kilkenny yesterday (Tuesday).

BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP: Two-time Irish Boys Champion Mark Power (Kilkenny) is one of 13 Irish hopefuls competing at the Boys Amateur Championship this week.

Power begins strokeplay qualifying at Nair Dunbar, which is co-hosting the championship. After two rounds of strokeplay, the top 64 and ties from the field of 252 progress to the matchplay stages, which will be played at The Nair, beginning on Thursday.

CLASSIC: The St Vincent de Paul Classic will be played on Wednesday of next week.

It is a three person team event costing €75 per team. Members are requested to support the event.

COURSE NEWS: It is hoped to have a divot repairs session next week. Time and date will be confirmed later.

Members using the practice ground are requested to use the new parking facilities for the practice ground which are located just before people come to the current entrance.

SOCIAL GOLF: Social mixed golf continues on Friday. Players should sign in before 5.30pm for the draw for teams at 5.45pm. Golf is at 6pm with a shotgun start.

The format will be a champagne scramble with teams of three or four depending on numbers.

There will be further sessions of mixed golf in September. Dates later.

RESULTS: Saturday, Monday, August 12/14, gents singles Stableford, 1 Eoin Cantwell (4) 40pts; 2 Brian Spratt (9) 39pts (b9); 3 Conor Boland (5) 39pts; best Gross, Harry Duggan (2) 36pts; 5 David Lawlor (6) 38pts (b9); 6 Michael Comerford (4) 38pts (b9).

CSS - Saturday - 71; Monday - 71.

Two's Club - 1st Tony Murphy; 6th Stephen McCormack, Stephen Sheenan, Harry Duggan; 10th Kevin Browne; 15th Pat Butler, Noel Casey, Maurice Ryan; 17th. Joe Casey.

Each 'Two' receives €25 credit in the Pro Shop.

Senior gents, Thursday, August 10, President Oliver J Cullen’s prize to the senior gents Society, 1 Eddie Guilfoyle (17) 33pts.

13 hole competition, team result, 1 Willie Leahy, Donie Butler, Reay Brandon, Ollie Cullen 66 (b6); 2. Eddie Guilfoyle, Richard Butler, Eddie Geraghty, Frank Dalton 66; 3 Gerry Leahy, John Tobin, Christy Rainey, Finbar Coughlan 63; 4 Mick O'Flynn, Jim Meredith, Andy McEneaney, (57+4) 61. (b6); 5 Joe Gannon, Kevin Donohue, Brian Keane, Joe O'Driscoll 61; 6 Paddy Raggett, Michael McCarthy, Chris Kelly, Liam Merrins 59 (b6); 7 Geoff Meagher, John O'Regan, Michael O'Sullivan, Pat O'Shea 59.

Over 70 players took part.

Golfer of the Year, round 5, Category 1, 1 Mick O’Flynn (16) 30pts; 2 Brian Cullen (9) 29pts.

Category 2, 1 Phillip O’Neill (22) 27pts (b6); 2 Reay Brandon (21) 27pts.

Monday, August 14 away outing, Mountrath, 1 Noel Skehan, Frank Bradbury, Brian Keane, Dick Keoghan 80pts; 2. Mick O'Flynn, Donie Butler, Peter Dabinett, Tony Joyce 79pts (b9); 3 Michael Grant, Eugene Orr, Liam Merrins, Joe Ledwidge 79pts; 4 John Bracken, Richie McEvoy, Reay Brandon, Michael O'Neill 78pts (b9); 5 Murt Farragher, Jimmy Rhatigan , Maurice Ryan (72+6) 78pts; 6 Paddy Smee, Kevin Donohue, Dermot Moloney, Tom Keating, 73pts; 7 John Geoghegan, Pat Gray, Joe O'Driscoll (66+6), 72pts.

The next home competition for the seniors is on Thursday. Play starts at 10.30am. Draw closes at 11.15am.

The St Vincent de Paul Classic on Wednesday, August 23 is a three person team event costing €75 per team.

Meanwhile, the O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Classic begins on Thursday, August 24 (12noon) which immediately follows the senior men. To accommodate them the club hopes to bring the starting times forward.

The starting time for that day will be brought forward to 9.30am. Members will be playing 14 holes, starting at the 5th tee.

The ladies are playing 1 to 4 and 14 to 18 to facilitate the gents early start.

Entries will be taken from 9 to 10.30am.

JUNIORS/JUVENILES: The Summer junior/juvenile competitions continue every Monday throughout the season, excluding Bank Holiday Mondays. Open day is Monday.

Bookings are available online a week in advance.

Results Monday, July 31, 18 hole Stableford, Captain, Rob O Shea’s prize, 1 G. Blanchfield; 2 M. Kennedy; 3 D Larkin.

Junior boys - 1 V. O’Grady; 2 S. Casey; 3 J. Leydon; 4 T. Lawlor.

Girls winner - 1 R. Ferris; 2 S. O’Shea.

Junior Convenor, Leo Byrne's prize was cancelled this week due to torrential rain. It will be incorporated in the Open Day next Monday.

This competition is for Kilkenny members only. Bookings for the Open Day are now available online.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 8.20am to 12.52pm ladies Open Rumble, 1 to 2.20pm members time, 2.28 to 4.52pm ladies Open Rumble; Thursday, 9.32 to 10.28am senior ladies, 10.36am to 1.08pm senior gents, 1.16 to 2.12pm members time; Friday, 10.04 am to 10.12pm ladies Revive Active Match, 10.28 to 11.32am visitors, 1 to 2.20pm members time, 4.28 to 7pm mixed Social Golf; Saturday, 7.32 to 8.36am members time, 8.44 to 9.48am President Oliver J. Cullen’s prize for men, 9.56am to 12.44pm Society, 1.08 to 1.56pm members time, 2.04 to 4.44pm President, Oliver J. Cullen’s prize for men; Sunday, 7.32am to 5pm President, Oliver J. Cullen’s prize for men; Monday, 9am to 12.52pm junior/juvenile Open Day, 1 to 2.20pm members time, 2.28 to 4.36pm junior/juvenile Open Day; Tuesday, 8.20 to 10.44am ladies 9 and 18 hole competition and Ladies into Golf, 12.20 to 2.20pm ladies 9 and 18 hole competition and Ladies into Golf, 4.04 to 4.44pm ladies 9 and 18 hole competition, 6.28 to 7pm Ladies into Golf; Wednesday, August 23, 8.28am to 12.52pm St Vincent de Paul three person team event, 1 to 1.48pm members time, 1.56 to 4.52pm St Vincent de Paul three person team event.

LADIES NOTES: The weather played havoc on the second day of qualifying for the English girls under-16 Open championship. The second round was cancelled as a result and this meant that Jan Browne missed the qualifying mark.

TEAM NEWS: The Kilkenny Ladies Revive Active group play Ballybunion in Kilkenny (two matches) and Ballybunion (three matches) on Friday.

Home - Bridie McGarry and Stella Coughlan; Evelyn Crotty and Marian Woods.

Away - Dervilla O'Byrne and Phyl Doyle; Mags Cuddihy and Breda Roche; Mary Norton and Margaret McCreery.

Managers - Mary Hickey and Margaret Kiely.

In the Senior Cup finals Kilkenny play Killarney in the Royal Curragh GC on Saturday, August 26 (8am).

Team managers are Mags Cuddihy and Mary Norton.

In the senior foursomes, mid-Leinster finals, Kilkenny play Carlow in Tramore on September 2 (9am).

Results August 8, 18 Hole ABC Stroke, sponsored by Newpark Hotel, 1st Class A, Mary Norton (11) 71nett; 1st Class B, Stella Coughlan (21) 73nett; 1st Class C, Francis Graham (29) 78nett; 2 overall, Ann Geoghegan (5) 74nett; best Gross, Mary Leahy Browne (4) 79 gross; 3 Sarah Molloy (5) 74nett.

Nine hole Stableford, 1 Kathleen Price (32) 19pts; 2 Ber Crowdle (36) 17pts.

Ladies into Golf - 1 Heather Shermann 11pts; 2 Catherine Hughes (14-4) 10pts.

Sunday, Lady President, Liz Kinsella’s prize, 1 Jenny Widger (17) 41pts; 2 Mary Leahy Browne (4), 39pts (b9), best Gross, Mary Dowling (+1) 35pts; 1st Class A, Ann Smee (6) 38pts; 1st Class B, Martina Naughton (26) 39pts (b9); 1st Class C, Rosemary Keogh (30) 37pts; 3 Eleanor Moore (27) 39pts (b9); 4 Carmel O'Shea (21) 38pts (b9); 5 Anne Murphy (25) 38pts (b9); 6 Ann Widger (22) 38pts (b9); 7 Margot Harte (27) 38pts; 8 Mary Hickey (21) 37pts (b9); 9 Ella Dunphy (16) 37pts (b9); 10 Phyl Doyle (13) 37pts (b9); 11 Kay Gray (31) 37pts (b9); 12 Ruth Ferris (26) 37pts (b9). CSS - 72.

Nine hole Stableford, 1 Jane Duggan (28) 19pts.

Ladies into Golf - 1 Karan Nugent 12pts.

Two's Club - Yvonne Egan, Mary Leahy Browne, Mary Norton, Liz Neary, Mary Dowling. Each 'Two' receives €16 credit in the Pro Shop.

Seniors August 10 away outing to Faithlegg, 13 holes, 1 Ann M Murphy, Breda Kavanagh, Audrey Marnell, Mary Shields 53; 2 Jane Duggan, Joan O'Sullivan, Mary Feighery, Tish Leech 51; 3 Edith Ogilvie, Greta Nicholson, Margaret Harmer, Phil O'Carroll 49.