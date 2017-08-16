News from around Kilkenny golf clubs

The curtain came down on Open Week 2017 at Castlecomer GC, which proved to be a resounding success.

The open week was well supported, with members and visitors enjoying a great variety of competitions, which were largely played in excellent weather conditions.

The club thanked all who supported the 11-day festival, with special thanks going to all competition sponsors.

CULLEN CUP: The Cullen Cup team had a great victory over Newbridge in the second leg of their semi-final in Castlecomer on Sunday. Team was Nicky Walsh & Maria Downey, Colin Dunne & Betty Owens, Marty O’Shea & Maureen Norton, Michael O’Neill & Frieda Campion, Michael Daly & Joan Brennan, Pat Comerford & Emma Walsh.

SCRAMBLE: The scramble competition continues every Tuesday at 6pm. The popular competition is open to both members and non-members, juniors and adults.

TGIF: Round 10 of the TGIF concludes tomorrow (Thursday) with round 11 beginning on Friday. There is still an opportunity for members to make September’s grand final.

CLASSIC: The annual club fund-raising classic will be held on Friday and Saturday. Cost of entry for a team of four is €120, including meal. Tee times can be booked by contacting the club or John Phelan, tel 087-2507727.

Members and visitors have given this classic great support in previous years, so a very busy timesheet is expected once again.

RESULTS: Results, open stableford singles, August 10: 1 David Allen (28), 41pts; 2 Cian Rothwell (26), 37pts.

Results, open week three-person Champagne scramble, August 7: 1 Colin Dunne (6), Warren Byrne (12), Mick Furlong (19), 92pts; 2 Martin Rowe (6), Christy Comerford (14), Eileen Healy (27), 89pts (b9); 3 Michael Buggy (0), Paul Campion (9), Ronan Ryan (10), 89pts.

Results, open week men’s stableford singles, August 6: 1 Paul Rice (11), 37pts; 2 Tommy Kealy (21), 36pts; gross Michael O’Neill (6), 27pts; 3 Roddy McMyler (18), 35pts (b9); 4 Johnny Hardy (24), 35pts.

Results, open week ladies singles: 1 Frieda Campion (17), 35pts; 2 Theresa Manning (17), 33pts; 3 Caroline Conway (19), 30pts (b9).

GOWRAN PARK

The weekly open singles qualifier continues tomorrow (Thursday) at Gowran Park GC with only two chances left to qualify for the final on Friday, August 25.

First prize will be a pair of All-Ireland hurling final tickets and overnight stay for two in Citywest Hotel. Other prizes include smart TV, tablets and fitness trackers.

Timesheets are available online or from 056-7726699.

OPEN WEEK: Gowran Park’s annual Open Week continues tomorrow (Thursday) with an Open Singles followed on Friday by a three-person scramble. Both competitions are open to ladies and men.

RUMBLE: The three-person rumble was held on Friday last. David Bambrick (Gowran Park), Michael Morrissey (Carlow GC) and John Bambrick took the honours with 81pts. Second spot was won by local team of Tommy Bolger, Liam Hutchinson and Mike Hutchinson scoring 80pts.

FOURBALL: The Sunday fourball competition was won by Peter Wilson (Gowran Park) and Neville Coen (Callan GC) with a score of 47pts. Second spot was filled on a countback by Mick Fitzpatrick & Paddy McGuinness, (Gowran Park) with 45pts.

RESULTS: Results, President’s Prize, August 12: 1 Pat Staunton (17), 40pts; 2 Tom Dack (23), 39pts; gross Paul Whelan (4), 38pts; 3 Patrick Hynes (13), 39pts; 4 Kieran Mahon (12), 39pts. Front nine: Paul Cullen (17), 24pts. Back nine: Larry O’Neill (9), 23pts.

Results, 16-year celebration singles, August 5 to 7: 1 Alan Cleere (Gowran Park), 41pts; 2 Jorge Bras (Slievenamon GC), 40pts; 3 Liam Naddy (Mount Juliet GC), 40pts; 4 John Hayes (Callan GC), 40pts; 5 Paul Fox (Gowran Park), 40pts.

The weekend was a great success, attracting a fantastic entry.

LADIES: Results, Lady President’s Prize (18-hole singles stableford), August 12: 1 Orla McCormack (26), 40pts; 2 Hilary Dick (19), 38pts; gross Sinead Kearney (10), 24 gross; 3 Ann Mullins (14), 37pts; 4 Mary Purcell (34), 36pts. Front nine: Kate Hennessy (13), 18pts. Back nine: Joan Murphy (25), 20pts.

Results, ladies 18-hole stableford, August 9: 1 Orla McCormack (32), 46pts; 2 Aisling Costelloe (16), 35pts; 3 Gay Latchford (24), 34pts.

Results, ladies 18-hole stroke monthly medal competition, August 2: 1 Margaret Bower (26), 67; 2 Ann O’Shea (36), 69; 3 Orla McCormack (32), 69.

The trio of Aisling Costelloe, Joan Murphy and Orla McCormack had a great performance in the Valerie Doyle Memorial Trophy. The team, who competed at Carlow GC, were second with a great score of 99pts.

DIARY: Tomorrow (Thursday): Open singles stableford, visitors €15. Friday: Three-person scramble, visitors €15. Sunday: Junior and Senior Scratch Cups.

Callan

The Bank Holiday classic brought a very good selection of teams to Callan GC over the four days of competition.

The overall winners of the competition were a team of brothers hailing from West Waterford GC. The Landers quartet - Michael (19), Sonny (18), Noel (17) and Keith (18) - shot an incredible score of 110pts to take the spoils.

In second place with a fantastic score of 105pts were John O’Dwyer (6), Sean Brett (6), Paul Cashin (14) and Margaret O’Dwyer (24). Third place went to Jeffrey Lynch (2), Liam Hennessy (9), Tommy Hennessy (10) and Laoise Hennessy (25). The best all-ladies team over the weekend were Anne Croke, Ann Hickey, Carmel O’Sullivan and Joan Phelan, who carded 90pts.

DRAINAGE: The course drainage programme will start from Monday next with some disruption on the course until work is completed.

The second and third holes, possibly the first, will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday but this work, which is necessary, will help keep more of the course open during the wetter Winter months.

LADIES: The Lady President Olive Walsh’s prize is on Saturday. The competition will be followed by a mixed social at 5pm.

Results, ladies 18-hole singles stableford, August 8: Category A - 1 Rita O’Neill, 32pts; 2 Catherine Davis, 31pts. Category B - 1 Eileen Cuddihy, 34pts; 2 Betty McGrath, 33pts. Category C - 1 Bridget Holohan, 33pts; 2 Breda O’Brien, 33pts.

Results, nine-hole competition: 1 Pauline O’Donovan, 19pts; 2 Patsy Murphy, 17pts.

SENIOR LADIES: Results, senior ladies competition, August 10: Category One - 1 Margaret Comerford, 2 Margaret T. O’Shea. Category Two - 1 Maura O’Mahoney, 2 Sheila Kirby. Category Three - 1 Bridget Holohan, 2 Carmel O’Sullivan.

SINGLES: Results, O’Dwyer Golf Stores Wednesday open singles, August 9: 1 John Ryan (Mountain View GC), 42pts; 2 James Walsh, 41pts; gross Billy Walsh, 31pts (b9); visitor Michael Connelly (Rathdowney GC).

Eleven twos were recorded, with one club man taking three. Jim Wellwood birdied three of the pars threes with two on the fourth, 14th and 16th holes. The other eight twos were recorded by Darren Comerford, Jim Kirby, John Ryan and Jamie Tennyson on the fourth hole, while Martin Brennan was the only golfer with the skill to birdie the long eighth. There were twos on the 14th for Joey Holden and Martin O’Halloran and Michael Connelly on the 16th hole.

RGA: Results, RGA 12-hole stableford competition, August 7: Category A - 1 Liam Holohan, 25pts; 2 Des Murphy, 24pts; 3 John Grace, 23pts. Category B - 1 Brian Pilbeam, 28pts; 2 Padraig McMorrow, 23pts c/b; 3 Joe Kavanagh, 23pts.

The Senior Alliance is in New Ross on Monday. The RGA will be in Callan.

JUNIOR: The junior Summer camp runs from today (Wednesday) to Friday and costs €30. This is a fantastic few days for all those budding stars of the future to get some incredible coaching and pointers from club professional Brian Doheny and the volunteer coaches.

The junior section organizers will be giving golf lessons to the juniors every Tuesday from 7 to 8pm for the Summer months. Children under 10 years of age must have a parent remain with them on the course at all times.

COURSE: Course manager Pat Mulrooney reminds all members to take and use a divot repair sandbag from the first tee and return same to the station at the 18th hole after each round. Do not return full or half-full sandbags - use the remaining sand to fill any divots not repaired on the 17th and 18th holes.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 5, 6, 11. Lucky dip winners (€30) were Kevin Cleere, Tony Dooley and Maura Kinchella. Sellers were Joe Cuddihy, Tommy Coyne and John Kinchella. Next week’s jackpot will be €1,450.

Subscription rates of €50 for 25 draws or €100 for 50 draws are available from the club. Further information from Margaret, tel 056-7725136.

DIARY: Wednesday: O’Dwyer’s Golf Stores men’s open singles stableford. Thursday: Senior ladies, 10am to 12 noon. Friday: Junior Summer camp, 9.20am to 12.30pm. Saturday: Lady Presidents Day. Social mixed, 5 to 6pm. Sunday: Men’s monthly medal. Monday: RGA, 10am to 12 noon. Society, 12.10 to 2pm. Tuesday: Ladies 18-hole (Solheim Cup format) and nine-hole competition.

BORRIS

The Junior, Intermediate & Minor Scratch Cups will be held at Borris GC on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27.

Bookings are available online or from the clubhouse, tel 059-9773310.

CAMPS: The Summer Camps, held every Monday and Wednesday from 9am to 12.30pm, continue until the end of August. Camps are for boys and girls aged between 9 and 16 years, with coaching provided by Eddie Brophy. Enquires to 059-9773310.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 10, 11, 24 and 27. Lucky dip winners were Justin Manning, Louis Cosgrave and John Coleman. The jackpot is now €2,000. Tickets are €2 and are available from club members and at the bar in the clubhouse. Enquiries to 059-9773310.

RESULTS: Results, open two-person team (six golf club challenge), August 13: 1 Dermot Kelly (15) & Declan Murphy (17), 49pts; 2 Pat Cullen (18) & Sean Foley (18), 46pts.

Results, nine-hole Friday competition, August 11: 1 P.J. O’Shea (21), 20pts (L/2); 2 Edmund Gallahue (9) & Denis O’Neill (20), 20pts; 3 Helen Jordan (18), 19pts.

DIARY: Saturday/Sunday: Lady Captain Janette O’Neill’s Prize to Men. Wednesday: Open Singles (Pierce Healy).

RATHDOWNEY

The big competition of the weekend at Rathdowney GC will see golfers compete for Captain Ed Kelly’s prize.

RESULTS: Results, Course Fundraiser classic, August 12 and 13: 1 Martin Cooney (12), Catherine Cooney (19), Jorge Bras (10, Slievenamon) & Lily Graydon (24), 94pts; 2 Francis Campion (20), Gearóid Campion (18), Matt Doyle (17) & Dolores Campion (30), 94pts; 3 Seán Bolger (14), Michael Delaney (19, Mountrath), Martin Gleeson (8) & Willie Maher (15), 93pts; 4 Bobby O’Hara jnr (15), Tommy Neary (10), Shane Webster (8) & John Darcy (14, Gowran Park), 92pts; 5 Jim Delaney (18), Liam Holland (19), Daniel Harding (9) & Ollie Stapleton (10), 90pts; 6 Joe Bolger (23), P.J. Duggan (14), Joyce Bolger (22) & Maureen Duggan (28), 89pts; 7 Willie Bowe (16), Alan Bourke (17), Paul Gray (12) & Josh Finane (13), 89pts; 8 Seán Kelly (24), Timmy Williams (18), Jim Murphy (22) & Paul Delaney (18), 89pts; 9 Ned Sweeney (13), Bobby Sweeney (14), Ed Carter (14) & Dick Walsh (17), 89pts; 10 Tommy Colleton (26), Tom Phelan (25), David Carroll (15) & John Lacey (18, Castlecomer), 88pts.

Visitors: Helen O’Donohue (14, Clonmel), Seán Casey (18, Cahir Park) Marie Keating (21, Cahir Park) & Margaret Casey (25, Cahir Park), 91pts. Mixed: Paddy Ryan (11), Paddy Sweeney (16), Ann Creagh (17) & Kate Kavanagh (24), 86pts. Ladies: Norah Harte (19), Peggy Hennessy (19), Mary Harte (25) & Lucy Hyland (26), 84pts.

Results, Husqvarna Tuesday Open: 1 Adam Costello (18), 43pts; 2 Fergus O’Brien (21, Templemore), 40pts; gross Brendan Ryan (2), 35pts; 3 David Hogan (17), 38pts.

Results, Seniors scramble, August 10: 1 Willie Ryan, Christy Jones & Liam Holland, 58 ⅓ ; 2 Martin O’Sullivan, Mick Gibbons & Tom Doheny, 60.