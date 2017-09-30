Kilkenny SHC: Champs O'Loughlin's ease into semi-finals

Defending champions, O'Loughlin Gaels encountered what could be described as only light difficulties when they earned passage into the Kilkenny senior hurling championship semi-finals at Nowlan Park today.

Erin's Own (Castlecomer) went in at the break trailing by 0-9 to 0-7. When they were hit for 1-2 with points from Martin Comerford and Sammy Johnston and a goal by Mark Kelly within 90 seconds of the restart they looked doomed.

However, 'Comer dug deep, and with Conor Fogarty and Conor Delaney driving their effort with some force, they hit back strongly. They grabbed points without reply from Michael Murphy, Sean Buggy (free), Conor Fogarty and Aidan Moran to open up the contest again as they sliced the divide to 1-11 to 0-11.

The champions simply kept hurling away. Over the points went - Mark Kelly, Mark Bergin (two frees) and Sean Bolger - so that by the end of the quarter they had regained a strong grip on things again with a lead of 1-15 to 0-11.

After that the rest of the road was relatively trouble free for O'Loughlin's, who had 11 points scored by free taker, Mark Bergin.

SCORERS: O'Loughlin Gaels - Mark Bergin (0-11); Mark Kelly (1-1); Sean Bolger, Martin Comerford (0-2 each); Paddy Deegan, Sammy Johnston (0-1 eeach). Erin's Own - Michael Murphy (0-4); Martin Boran (0-3); Conor Fogarty (0-2); Niall McMahon, Aidan Moran, Anthony Owens, Sean Buggy (0-1 each).