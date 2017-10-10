Kilkenny hurling: the schedule for big weekend games

The programme of major club games in Kilkenny this coming weekend has been finalised.

The Saturday schedule at Nowlan Park will commence with the replay of the intermediate hurling championship relegation final between St Lachtain's (Freshford) and Dunnamaggin. The throw-in will be at 2pm.

That will be followed by the junior hurling final between John Lockes (Callan) and O'Loughlin Gaels at 3.45pm.

Nowlan Park will house the two senior hurling championship semi-finals on Sunday.

The schedule here is - James Stephens v Ballyhale Shamrocks (2pm) and O'Loughlin Gaels v Dicksboro at 3.45pm.

The prices for the games on Saturday are €10 (adults) and €5 (students and pensions without the official Kilkenny GAA pass;under-16s free) and on Sunday €15 and €10.