Kilkenny GAA PRO wins top award

The 2017 Gaelic Writers Association PRO of the Year is Kilkenny’s Seamus Reade.

The Thomastown man has been Kilkenny PRO for the last five years and throughout that time his co-operation and professionalism when dealing with the media was unfailing.

The ceremony tonight will see John O’Mahony and Michael ‘Babs’ Keating inducted into the Gaelic Writers’ Association Hall of Fame.

David Burke in hurling and Sean Cavanagh in football won respective Personality of the Year accolades.