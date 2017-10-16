Kilkeneny GAA: All the weekend results
The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the weekend:
St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling Championship – Semi-Finals
James Stephens 3-16 Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-12
Dicksboro 1-14 O'Loughlin Gaels 0-14
Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Final Replay
St Lachtain's 2-10 Dunnamaggin 1-11
J. J. Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling Championship Final
John Lockes 1-17 O'Loughlin Gaels 0-19
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling Championship
Roinn B Quarter-Final Replay,
Dunnamaggin 1-11 Mooncoin 1-9
Roinn B Semi-Finals,
Dunnamaggin 4-9 Young Irelands 0-11
Mullinavat 2-14 Galmoy/Windgap 0-17
Roinn C Quarter-Final
St. Patrick's 2-14 James Stephens 1-14
Roinn C Semi-Finals
St. Patrick's 0-22 Carrickshock 0-14
Slieverue 2-7 Conahy Shamrocks 1-9
Duggan Steel Under-14 A Hurling Championship Final
Dicksboro 4-23 Thomastown 1-5
Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling Championship
Tullogher Rosbercon 1-10 John Lockes 3-3
Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling Championship
Quarter-Final Replay
James Stephens 5-8 Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-10
Semi-Final
Fenians 4-18 James Stephens 2-7
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol
Roinn A Toymaster Football League
St. Canice`s NS 4-8 St. Patricks DLS 1-4
Thomastown NS 4-5 Kilkenny CBS NS 0-5
Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 1
Castlecomer BNS 4-3 Urlingford NS 0-0
Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 2
Gowran NS 4-3 Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí 0-4
Clara NS 4-7 St. Canice`s NS 0-3
Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 1
Glenmore NS 3-4 Graigue/skeough 3-4
Kilmacow BNS 2-3 Mooncoin Schools 0-4
Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 2
Scoil Phádraig Ballyhale 2-7 Carrickshock NS 0-2
Dunnamaggin NS 3-4 Mullinavat NS 1-2
Toymaster Under-11 Football League 11 Aside Roinn C
Freshford NS 6-5 Windgap NS 2-6
