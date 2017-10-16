Kilkeneny GAA: All the weekend results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the weekend:

St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling Championship – Semi-Finals

James Stephens 3-16 Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-12

Dicksboro 1-14 O'Loughlin Gaels 0-14

Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Final Replay

St Lachtain's 2-10 Dunnamaggin 1-11

J. J. Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling Championship Final

John Lockes 1-17 O'Loughlin Gaels 0-19

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling Championship

Roinn B Quarter-Final Replay,

Dunnamaggin 1-11 Mooncoin 1-9

Roinn B Semi-Finals,

Dunnamaggin 4-9 Young Irelands 0-11

Mullinavat 2-14 Galmoy/Windgap 0-17

Roinn C Quarter-Final

St. Patrick's 2-14 James Stephens 1-14

Roinn C Semi-Finals

St. Patrick's 0-22 Carrickshock 0-14

Slieverue 2-7 Conahy Shamrocks 1-9

Duggan Steel Under-14 A Hurling Championship Final

Dicksboro 4-23 Thomastown 1-5

Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling Championship

Tullogher Rosbercon 1-10 John Lockes 3-3

Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling Championship

Quarter-Final Replay

James Stephens 5-8 Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-10

Semi-Final

Fenians 4-18 James Stephens 2-7


Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol  

Roinn A Toymaster Football League

St. Canice`s NS 4-8 St. Patricks DLS 1-4

Thomastown NS 4-5 Kilkenny CBS NS 0-5

Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 1

Castlecomer BNS 4-3 Urlingford NS 0-0

Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 2

Gowran NS 4-3 Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí 0-4

Clara NS 4-7 St. Canice`s NS 0-3

Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 1

Glenmore NS 3-4 Graigue/skeough 3-4

Kilmacow BNS 2-3 Mooncoin Schools 0-4

Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 2

Scoil Phádraig Ballyhale 2-7 Carrickshock NS 0-2

Dunnamaggin NS 3-4 Mullinavat NS 1-2

Toymaster Under-11 Football League 11 Aside Roinn C

Freshford NS 6-5 Windgap NS 2-6