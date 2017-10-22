Kilkenny MHC: Dunnamaggin storm back for great win

Dunnamaggin were slow out of the blocks, but they finished with a bang to win the Kilkenny minor hurling championship Roinn B final in fine style in Nowlan Park today.

A huge point from a free on 55 minutes by Padraig Dempsey saw wind assisted Mullinavat cut the difference to the minimum (1-14 to 2-10), and it was game on big time.

In Dunnamaggin's next raid a free from 60 metres by Robbie McCauley fell short of the goal at the city end, but Eddie Dunne was on hand to whip the ball into the net.

Dylan Crehan and Aaron Tynan (M) swopped points after that before Dunnamaggin wrapped up the game and title on 61 minutes when Rory Lodge crashed home a powerful shot from 12 metres on the left.

Mullinavat promised all sorts of mayhem when they shot early goals by Robin Davis and Oisín Knox to jumped into a strong 2-3 to 0-3 lead after 10 minutes.

Dunnamaggin pulled back the next four points through Darragh O'Keeffe and McCauley (3) to get right back into the match. When Eddie Dunne finished a great move with a goal in the 26th minute, that took the winners into an interval lead of 1-9 to 2-5.

Mullinavat equalised with a Knox point from a free within 90 seconds of the restart, but when Rory Lodge pointed the winners in front again on 36 minutes they stayed there to the finish.

SCORERS: Dunnamaggin - Robbie McCauley (0-10); Eddie Dunne (2-1); Rory Lodge (1-1); Darragh O'Keeffe (0-2); Harry Walsh, Dylan Crehan (0-1 each). Mullinavat - Oisín Knox (1-6); Robin Davis (1-0); Padraig Dempsey (0-2); Bill Dempsey, Mark McNamara, Aaron Tynan (0-1 each).