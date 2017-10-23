Kilkenny GAA: All the results from the weekend

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the weekend:

Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship Final

St. Patrick's 1-19 Graigue Ballycallan 2-10


Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling Championship – Semi-Final

James Stephens 2-11 Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-10


Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B Hurling Championship Final

Dunnamaggin 3-16 Mullinavat 2-11


Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling Championship- Quarter-Final

Glenmore 3-11 Tullogher Rosbercon 2-11


Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling Championship – Final

Barrow Rangers 1-16 Fenians 1-10


Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 1

Tullogher Rosbercon NS 3-3 Kilmacow BNS 1-3

The Rower Mixed NS` Inistioge 1-4 Mooncoin Schools 1-1