Kilkenny GAA: All the results from the weekend
The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the weekend:
Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship Final
St. Patrick's 1-19 Graigue Ballycallan 2-10
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling Championship – Semi-Final
James Stephens 2-11 Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-10
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B Hurling Championship Final
Dunnamaggin 3-16 Mullinavat 2-11
Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling Championship- Quarter-Final
Glenmore 3-11 Tullogher Rosbercon 2-11
Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling Championship – Final
Barrow Rangers 1-16 Fenians 1-10
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 1
Tullogher Rosbercon NS 3-3 Kilmacow BNS 1-3
The Rower Mixed NS` Inistioge 1-4 Mooncoin Schools 1-1
