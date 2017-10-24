Kilkenny GAA: All the fixtures for the coming week
The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:
Wednesday, October 25
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling Championship – Semi-Final
MW Hire Park Dunmore: O'Loughlin Gaels V Graigue Ballycallan 7.30pm
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 1
Mooncoin Schools V Graigue/skeough 4pm
Tullogher Rosbercon NS v The Rower Mixed NS` Inistioge 4pm
Piltown NS V Glenmore NS 4pm
Saturday
AIB Leinster Club Junior Hurling Quarter Final
Paddy O Brien Park Navan: John Lockes v Navan O’Mahonys 2pm
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling Championship - Final
Danesfort: St. Patrick's V Slieverue 2pm
Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling Championship – Semi-Finals
Tullogher: Rower Inistioge V Glenmore 2pm
Clara: Graignamanagh V Galmoy/Windgap 2pm
Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling League Final
Páirc Lachtain: Barrow Rangers V Fenians 2pm
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons South Under-21 B Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Tullogher: Tullogher Rosbercon V Graignamanagh 4pm
Sunday
St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling Championship - Final
Nowlan Park: Dicksboro V James Stephens 3pm
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling Championship Final
Nowlan Park: James Stephens v O’Loughlin Gaels/Graigue Ballycallan 1pm
