Kilkenny GAA: All the fixtures for the coming week

John Knox

Reporter:

John Knox

Email:

@kilkennypeoplesport

Kilkenny GAA: All the fixtures for the coming week

The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:

Wednesday, October 25

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling Championship – Semi-Final

MW Hire Park Dunmore:  O'Loughlin Gaels V Graigue Ballycallan 7.30pm 

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 1

Mooncoin Schools V Graigue/skeough 4pm  

Tullogher Rosbercon NS v The Rower Mixed NS` Inistioge 4pm

Piltown NS V Glenmore NS 4pm

Saturday

AIB Leinster Club Junior Hurling Quarter Final

Paddy O Brien Park Navan: John Lockes v Navan O’Mahonys 2pm


Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling Championship - Final

Danesfort:  St. Patrick's V Slieverue 2pm 

Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling Championship – Semi-Finals

Tullogher:  Rower Inistioge V Glenmore 2pm

Clara:  Graignamanagh V Galmoy/Windgap 2pm  

Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling League Final

Páirc Lachtain: Barrow Rangers V Fenians 2pm

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons South Under-21 B Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Tullogher:  Tullogher Rosbercon V Graignamanagh 4pm

Sunday

St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling Championship - Final

Nowlan Park:  Dicksboro V James Stephens 3pm
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling Championship Final

Nowlan Park: James Stephens v O’Loughlin Gaels/Graigue Ballycallan 1pm