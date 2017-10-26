Kilkenny MHC: O'Loughlin's join James Stephens in final

O'Loughlin Gaels scored a facile win against Graigue-Ballycallan in the second semi-final of the Roinn A minor hurling championship in Dunmore under lights last night.

They will now face James Stephens in the county final in Nowlan Park on Sunday.

There was a huge crowd in Dunmore for the match. O'Loughlin's set the tone of the game with a goal in the first minute from Eoin O'Shea.

Graigue-Ballycallan had no answer to the power of Jordan Molloy at midfield, or Conor Heary at centre-back. The were brilliant. The city team led at the break by 1-11 to 0-3.

There was no let-up by O'Loughlin's in the second half as they continued to pile up the scores.

A number of the Graigue-Ballycallan players also togged on Sunday in the county intermediate final last weekend, and that effort probably took its toll. But there was no taking from what was a hugely impressive O'Loughlin's team performance.