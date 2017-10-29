Kilkenny MHC final: O'Loughlin's take sixth title in high class game

O'Loughlin Gaels hit the ground running in the second half when playing into the wind, and a serious blast of 1-3 early on turned the tide when they beat James Stephens in a high class minor hurling Roinn A final at Nowlan Park today.

The winners looked to have grabbed the initiative in the tenth minute when Ben Maher shot a goal from a 20 metre free to jump 1-3 to 0-2 in front.

However, The Village stormed back and with the scores well spread among their attackers they actually took the lead in the 20th minute when free taker Eoin Guilfoyle pointed a free (0-8 to 1-4).

The scores were level twice afterwards before a late free from Guilfoyle left The Village leaders by 0-12 to 2-5 at the break.

When James Stephens opened the new half with a nice point from Niall Brassil things looked good for them.

O'Loughlin's hit back for a goal from Eoin Wall, and with the addition of quick points from Ben Maher, Dacel Fwamba and Luke Hogan they jumped 3-8 to 0-13 in front and they never surrendered the initiative afterwards as they claimed their sixth title.

SCORERS: O'Loughlin Gaels - Eoin Wall (1-4); Ben Maher (1-3); Jordan Molloy (1-1); Eoin O'Shea (0-3); Luke Hogan (0-2); Dacel Fwamba, Jamie Young (0-1 each). James Stephens - Eoin Guilfoyle (0-5); Ryan Scanlon (0-4); Niall Brassil, Ross Whelan (0-2 each); Jeffrey Coyne, Adam Drennan, Robert Butler, Shane Murphy (0-1 each).