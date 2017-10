Kilkenny GAA: All the fixtures for the coming week

The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:

SATURDAY

AIB Leinster Club IHC Quarter-Final

Newbridge: Ardclough v St Patricks 2pm

AIB Leinster Club JHC Semi-Final

St Lomans Park Mullingar: Fr Daltons v John Lockes 2pm

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Senior Football Championship Relegation Final

Mullinavat: Danesfort V Mooncoin 2pm

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Under-21 A Hurling Championship

Clara: O'Loughlin Gaels V James Stephens 2.30pm

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Under-21 B Hurling Championship

Páirc Lachtain: St Martin's V Emeralds 2pm

Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Tullogher: Rower Inistioge V Glenmore 12 noon



J.J. Kavanagh and Sons South Under-21 A Hurling Championship – Quarter-Finals

Inistioge: Rower Inistioge V Mullinavat 2.30pm

Dunnamaggin: Dunnamaggin V Thomastown 2.30pm

Ballyhale: Ballyhale Shamrocks V Glenmore 2.30pm

SUNDAY

AIB Leinster Club SHC Quarter-Final

Parnell Park: Cuala v Dicksboro 2pm

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling Championship rinal replay

Danesfort: St. Patrick's V Slieverue 2pm



J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Under-21 B Hurling Championship

St. John's Park: Graigue Ballycallan V Young Irelands 12 noon

Canon Kearns Park: Cloneen V James Stephens 2pm



J.J. Kavanagh and Sons South Under-21 B Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Piltown: Piltown V Carrickshock 12.30pm