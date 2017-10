Kilkenny soccer: All the fixtures for the coming week

The following are the Kilkenny soccer fixtures for the coming week:

FRIDAY

LFA O'Neills Junior Cup

Ardmore Rovers v Freebooters AFC (7.45pm)

Under 11 Schoolboys League Amber

Evergreen FC x 2 v Deen Celtic x 2 at Kells Road Astro Pitch (6.30pm).

Under-11 Schoolboys League Black

Evergreen FC Green v Fort Rangers FC at Kells Road Astro Pitch (6.30pm).

Under-15 St Canice's Credit Union Division 2

Freebooters C v Bridge United B at Scanlon Park (7.15pm).

SATURDAY

FAI Womens Under-16 Cup

Ferrybank v Evergreen FC

Freebooters AFC v Tombrack United in Scanlon Park (3pm).

Thomastown United v Hanover Harps at United Park, Thomastown (3pm)

SFAI under-16 Subway Inter League

DDSL v Wexford

Under-11 Schoolboys League Amber

Deen Celtic x 2 v Bridge United x at The Prince Grounds (10.30am)

Thomastown United x 2 v Highview Athletic x 2 at United Park, Thomastown (11am)

Lions AFC x 2 v Freebooters AFC x 2 at Cork Road, Durrow (12noon)

Freshford Town x 2 v Evergreen FC x 2 at Woodview (12.30pm)

Under-11 Schoolboys League Black

Freebooters AFC v Paulstown 06 FC at Scanlon Park (12noon)

Spa United AFC v Stoneyford United at Jim Maher Park, Johnstown (12.30pm).

East End United v Evergreen FC at Albion, Bennettsbridge (1pm).

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2

Lions B v Freebooters United at Cork Road, Durrow (2pm).

Schoolgirls under-12 League

Bridge United v Kilkenny United at Goresbridge (11am)

Lions AFC v Thomastown United at Cork Road, Durrow (3pm).

Newpark AFC v Evergreen City at Newpark (3pm).

Evergreen United v Vale Wanderers at Kells Road (3pm).

Stoneyford United v Callan United at Stoneyford (3pm).

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1

Deen Celtic A v Fort Rangers FC at The Prince Grounds (11am). Ref. Ryan O'Byrne

Freebooters A v Stoneyford United at Scanlon Park (1pm). Ref. James Nolan

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 2

Freshford Town v Freebooters B at Woodview (11am). Ref. John Martin

Highview Athletic v Lions AFC at Harristown, Graignamanagh (12 noon)

Deen Celtic B v Thomastown United B at The Prince Grounds (12.30pm). Ref. Ryan O'Byrne

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 3

River Rangers v Bridge United C at The Paircín (11am). Ref David Farrell

Evergreen Athletic v Freebooters C at Kells Road (11am). Ref Kevin Cushen

Evergreen Rovers v Paulstown 06 FC at Kells Road (5pm). Ref Paul Hunston

Under-15 St Canice's Credit Union League Division 1

Clover United v Deen Celtic A at Rathdowney, Co Laois (2pm). Ref. Jason Moore

Bridge United A v Freebooters A at Goresbridge (2.30pm).

Under-15 St Canice's Credit Union Division 2

Lions AFC v Evergreen B at Cork Road, Durrow (3pm).

Under-15 St Canice's Credit Union Division 3

Fort Rangers FC v Highview Athletic at Wallslough (11am). Ref Nickey Marnell

Southend United v Deen Celtic B at Ballyhale (2pm). Ref Vinny Kiely

Schoolgirls under-16 League

Spa United AFC v Kilkenny United at Jim Maher Park, Johnstown (11am).

Lions AFC v Piltown at Cork Road, Durrow (2pm).

SFAI under-13 Skechers Cup

Borris St Kevin's v Evergreen A (12 noon)

Evergreen B v Bridge United at Kells Road (12 noon). Ref Eoin Walsh

East End United v Bansha Celtic at Bennettsbridge (12 noon). Ref. Michael Mc Loughlin

Thomastown United v Wexford Albion at United Park, Thomastown (12 noon). Ref. Paddy Walsh

SFAI Under-15 Skechers Cup

Peake Villa v Evergreen (2pm).

Under-19 Division 1

East End United v Castlewarren Celtic at Bennettsbridge (2pm).

Evergreen FC v Thomastown United at Kells Road (2pm).

Newpark AFC v Freebooters at Newpark (2pm).

Under-19 Division 2

Ormonde Villa FC v St John's FC, Garringreen (1pm).

Deen Celtic v Evergreen FC B at The Prince Grounds (2pm).

SUNDAY

Junior St Canice's Credit Union Premier Division

Thomastown United A v Deen Celtic A at United Park, Thomastown (11am).

Junior Ricos of Gowran Division 1 League

Freebooters AFC B v Castlewarren Celtic A at the Fair Green, Kilkenny (11am).

Lions AFC v Evergreen FC C at Cork Road, Durrow (11am).

Stoneyford United v Fort Rangers FC at Stoneyford (11am)

Clover United A v Thomastown United B at Rathdowney, Co Laois (2pm).

Junior Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division 2 League

Ballacolla FC v Ormonde Villa FC at Ballacolla (11am)

Newpark AFC v Paulstown 06 FC at Newpark (11am).

River Rangers v Spa United AFC at The Paircín (11am).

LFA O'Neills Junior Cup

Evergreen FC v East Wall Rovers at Kells Road (2pm).

Junior Brogmaker Division 3 League

St John's FC v Highview Athletic B at Garringreen (11am)

Castlewarren Celtic B v Clover United B at Castlewarren Sports Field (2pm).

Deen Celtic B v Freshford Town at The Prince Grounds (2pm).

Under-17 A

Evergreen FC A v Lions AFC A at the Kells Road (11am).

Stoneyford United v Freebooters AFC at Stoneyford (2pm).

Under-17 B

Lions AFC B v River Rangers at Cork Road, Durrow (2pm).

Thomastown United v Highview Athletic at United Park, Thomastown (2pm).