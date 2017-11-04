Kilkenny hurling: Cats get some new stripes

A new season will begin with a new look after the Kilkenny hurlers unveiled their 2018 jersey.

The Cats were back in Nowlan Park on Friday to show off the shirt they will wear next year. The jersey, which features an all-black right shoulder, was revealed by manager Brian Cody together with players Cillian Buckley and Walter Walsh.

While the design is new the sponsors are not - Glanbia will continue to support Kilkenny, extending a deal which has now been running for more than a quarter of a century. The performance-related deal has seen all Kilkenny teams carry the Avonmore milk logo on their jerseys while leisurewear carries the Glanbia logo.

The new Kilkenny jersey will be on sale shortly from the O'Neills website