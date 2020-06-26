Oliver Young & Son Ltd

Oliver Young & Son is your one stop shop for cookers and stoves. As agents for Waterford Stanley and Henley, you will find a large selection of products in our fully fitted showroom in Kilkenny. We supply, install and service all stoves and cookers.

Oliver Young & Son is a family run business and is currently in its 7th generation. With over 30 years of experience, you can trust our friendly team to provide you with high quality products, expert advice, quick installations, and reliable servicing.

With products ranging from the most traditional to the most contemporary, there is something for everybody here at Oliver Young & Son. We have options to suit any budget and guarantee the very best quality stoves and cookers at the most competitive prices.