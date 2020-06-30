Medieval Mile Museum

2 St Mary’s Lane, High Street, Kilkenny

+353(0) 567817022 / www.medievalmilemuseum.ie

Immerse yourself in 800 years of history at the Medieval Mile Museum, located in the heart of Kilkenny City, on Ireland’s Medieval Mile. We are currently rated 5* and #3 of ‘Things to Do in Kilkenny’ on TripAdvisor. The Museum is open Wednesday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. with Self – Guided Tours available.

At the Medieval Mile Museum, hear the stories of Kilkenny's powerful patrons and inspired creators through the monuments and artefacts they left behind.

Ireland’s finest example of a medieval church, this building has been lovingly restored in recent years. Archaeological excavations unearthed artefacts hidden for centuries that are now on display in world-class exhibitions. Visitors to the museum will marvel at a treasure trove of objects encompassing the stories of Ireland and its people across centuries.

The museum contains some of Ireland’s finest examples of medieval sculpture. Since the 1200s, the site has been a place of burial for rich and poor. In fact, many of Kilkenny’s past generations are still at rest here in tombs that can be glimpsed through glass floors.

A new cutting-edge exhibition: 3 lives, 3 deaths, One life unlived, welcomes the return of three skeletons that were excavated at the main gate of the museum in 2016. There has been a lot learned about these individuals’ lives through scientific analysis and historical research. Visitors will come face to face with the physical remains of people who walked the streets of Kilkenny centuries ago and will discover how forensic analysis has revealed many of their secrets.

An exclusive LEGO® Minifigure Hunt is available to children of all ages at no additional charge.