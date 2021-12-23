Pictures: Kilkenny's IWA on College Road get a visit from Mary Coughlan and musicians
Click through to see the pictures by Harry Reid
Popular Irish singer and songwriter Mary Coughlan paid a visit to Kilkenny service users of the Irish Wheelchair Association on the College Road recently.
Accompanied by talented musicians, the visit was part of the ‘Mobile Music Machine’ where a group of top performers have played a number of concerts in different settings over the past 12 months. The concerts take place in care and disability settings and nursing homes to lift people’s spirits.
Mary and the group played a number of Christmas favourites and classics, and all in attendance were delighted with the performances, and an online recording was set up to allow people who could not be present to enjoy it also.
The pilot project is the largest arts and health intervention supported in response to the pandemic and is funded by the HSE. The founder and creative talent behind the project is Irish cellist Gerald Peregrine.