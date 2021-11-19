Gallery: Three cheers as Barrow Project Lifeline track blessed and opened

There were great scenes as Barrow Rangers held the official opening and blessing of their Project Lifeline walking and running track on Saturday.
Fr James Kelly PP and the Rev Robin Bantry White were on hand to do the honours. Project Lifeline was delivered in the summer by Barrow Rangers as part of their development of the new sport and playing fields on adjacent lands.
“The fully tarmac track has attracted enormous attention since its completion in the summer and is hugely popular by all age groups,” said club chairperson Jim Flavin (pictured).
Project Lifeline was constructed in collaboration with Kilkenny Leader Partnership, which contributed 75% of grant aid towards the scheme.
Tree planting in the garden area of the track also took place by the schoolchildren of Paulstown Goresbridge to promote a greener environment.
