Pictures: Ambassador returns to celebrate Romania's national day in Kilkenny
Click through to see the pictures by Vicky Comerford
The Romanian Ambassdor to Ireland paid a return visit to Kilkenny last week to celebrate Romania’s national day, in an unprecedented move.
It’s the first time the event, which is the most important and celebrated day in Romania’s calendar, has been celebrated in Ireland outside of the official embassy in Dublin.
His Excellency Laurentiu-Mihai Stefan also visited City Hall and hoisted a Romanian flag to mark the occasion with the support of Mayor Andrew McGuinness.
It follows his visit earlier in November, which was described as a major success and warmly welcomed by Kilkenny’s many Romanian diaspora.