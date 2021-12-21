In pictures: December Sounds opening night at St Canice's Cathedral in Kilkenny

Award-winning folk artists John Francis Flynn opened December Sounds at St Canice's Cathedral on Monday night as part of Yulefest Kilkenny.
The event was in aid of the Ciara Lawlor Memorial Fund and Cois Nore. West Kerry concertina player Cormac Begley also performed at the opening night, with Hothouse Flowers front-man Liam Ó Maonlaí headlining the event.
The programme continues until December 22. To facilitate new government restrictions, concert doors will now open at the earlier time of 5pm. All funds raised go directly to local charities.
