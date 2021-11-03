Gallery#3: Another Kilkenny village puts on spooktacular display

May, Paws, Julie and Kahlan Thomas
'There is a huge housing crisis and I'm caught in the middle of it' - Stark reality for young families in Ireland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.