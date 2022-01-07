Search

07 Jan 2022

Gallery #2: Kilkenny puts gives 2021 the boot at annual wellie race. Click for pics!

Pictures by Vicky Comerford

Reporter:

Maurice Shortall

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie


Michael Murphy Lydia Murphy and Sheila H Devoy PICTURE Vicky Comerford

The 42nd Annual Wellie Race once again prevailed on New Year's Day and a big thank you goes out to all in the community for their solidarity and strong support. 

All activities were outdoor with the emphasis on safety, participants and spectators rose to the challenge with sterling assistance from the Garda Siochána, Order of Malta, stewards, and volunteers. The changed format meant Registration and the Race Start was from Chatsworth Street, the wise decision to let the walkers go as early as they wished was a visible social distancing success.    

MC Emmet Kennedy was dressed to impress, in none other than a space suit jacket, however he rose to the occasion in a turbo filled performance. Local Kilkenny Road man Emmet was broadcasting on live radio as a teenager. Becoming disillusioned with spinning the wax he realised his passion was sport, particularly horse racing. That passion manifested itself in the form of fledging media and podcasts. Fast forward and his baby ‘The Final Furlong’ podcast is one of the leaders in the genre, attracting big sponsorship and bigger name guests. 

The Powley designer bunting complimented by live music from Dick Barrett, Mark Rothwell, Dick Preston and Anthony Barrett set the scene for the MC whose vocal cords were tested to the limit to ensure all participants were under start as orders. A field of 230 braved the testing 5K Kiltown circuit with most of the walkers completing the course long before the runners. The Race itself was a triumph for both the deep south of the county and for the northeast. First man home was John Barron, Knocktopher making his debut in the race.

The winner trains with Kings River, Stoneyford. The honour of first lady fell to seasoned campaigner our own Margaret Dillon. The Kiltown woman is one of the staunch members of Castlecomer & District Athletic Club and she is a familiar figure on the podium. The first veteran to cross the finishing line completed the double for Knocktopher. Tom Walsh who trains with Thomastown Athletic Club was delighted with his success at his third attempt. In the senior ladies Bridget Rochford of Marymount was first past the post.

The Wellie Race is well and truly established on the international stage and when Aisling Tara Griffin, Glasgow googled it resulted in her dad Diarmuid Griffin arriving in town, kilt attired and most suitable to benefit from the fresh Powley air. Diarmuid is a son of Mary and Teddy Griffin formerly of Callan and like most Irish descendants living in Scotland he is a passionate Celtic supporter.

He was a clear winner in the Fancy Dress Walking Group. Continuity contributes to success and nowhere is this more laudable than in the duo who are part of the organising committee from the start hats off the Michael “Macha” Brennan and Paddy Phelan of Mayhora. Surely a record also was Peter Doyle nowadays living in Ballyragget who was competing in his 40th race. 

RESULTS
Results, Wellie Race 2022: Men - 1 John Barron, 2 Kalem Buggy, 3 John Feehan, 4 Neil Murtagh, 5 Larry Carroll.
Women - 1 Margaret Dillon, 2 Abigail Daly, 3 Julie Ann Somers, 4 Eilís Bollard, 5 Susan Murtagh.
Veterans - 1 Tom Walsh, 2 Philip Fennelly, 3 Joe Coogan.
Senior Women - 1 Bridget Rochford, 2 Michelle Power, 3 Deirdre Daly.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

KILKENNY

Lamber de Bie and Pat Fennessy PICTURE Vicky Comerford

Multimedia


Ber Nugent, Ian Coulter and Eamon Carroll


Over 100 lots of fine art, jewellery, craft, collectibles and VIP tickets went under the hammer at a special auction at Lyrath Estate Hotel prior to Christmas.


The Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction was held in partnership with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers. It was a great opportunity to buy a great piece of art, at a very reasonable price, as a fundraiser with a portion of the sale price going to the artists who were very generous with their estimates.


Butler Gallery director Anna O' Sullivan thanked all those who attended, and the artists who contributed work.


"We thank them all for their involvement with this auction along with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers and Lyrath Hotel. This event couldn’t happen without them," she said.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media