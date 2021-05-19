Two for Today: Enjoy an exhilarating day out at Kiltorcan Raceway

Head to Kiltorcan Raceway for an exhilarating day on the track for all the family. We welcome all ages and abilities from the age of 6 up to 106.

From 30minute sessions to Grand Prix experiences we have something for all. Our track is 1000 meters long, all weather, and floodlit.



We have a state of the art clubhouse with seating inside and outside and serving refreshments while you wait. We are wheelchair friendly with full toilet facilities making it a perfect venue for any family or group.