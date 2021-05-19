#KilkennyBackInBusiness

Two for Today: Enjoy an exhilarating day out at Kiltorcan Raceway

Getting Kilkenny Back in Business

Sian Moloughney

Sian Moloughney

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Head to Kiltorcan Raceway for an exhilarating day on the track for all the family. We welcome all ages and abilities from the age of 6 up to 106.

From 30minute sessions to Grand Prix experiences we have something for all. Our track is 1000 meters long, all weather, and floodlit.


We have a state of the art clubhouse with seating inside and outside and serving refreshments while you wait. We are wheelchair friendly with full toilet facilities making it a perfect venue for any family or group. 