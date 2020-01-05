careersKilkenny where people move

Hundreds of people from far and wide attended Kilkenny’s Medieval Mile Museum for Kilkenny’s first #careerskilkenny event. This was organised by Kilkenny County Council to highlight over 600 high quality jobs on offer in a range of Kilkenny based companies.

Over 1,000 people registered for the event with 22 of Kilkenny’s biggest employers taking part. The event was aimed at people who were home for Christmas and give them the opportunity to speak to Kilkenny employers who are seeking to fill a wide range of positions across a variety of sectors.

Companies taking part include State Street, Cartoon Saloon & Lighthouse Studios, VHI, Bank of Ireland, CF Pharma, The Carne Group and the Asgard Group will be joined by rapidly growing local companies such as the Modubuild, Beotanics, Loanitt, AB Agri, Entegro and Security Risk Advisors.

As the doors opened at 11am last Sautday, there were already queues forming outside the museum. Some people came as far as the Middle East, with some coming just on spec. I recognised a few familiar faces and siblings of families here in Kilkenny. It was a sure sign that people are ready for the move back home.

Each attendee was giving a pack detailing the companies at the showcase. The catalogue was a one stop shop of the positions that needed to be filled and contact details for the HR person in each company. It even had a list of Kilkenny schools for anyone who is thinking of relocating. A brochure entitled ‘where Medieval meets Modern’ detailed all the new developments taking place, such as Kilkenny’s Abbey Quarter, Breagagh Valley Neighbourhood, The Butler Gallery at Evans Home and The Tholsel.

The companies present on the day are recruiting professionals and roles in customer care and sales, engineering, technical, financial, administration, network planners, technicians, HR, accounting, facilities and production.

If you missed the event and would like to know more about it, just visit www.careerskilkenny.ie or follow it on the socials @careerskilkenny.