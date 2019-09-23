Australian Author and Cook Kim McCosker Brings International Flair to Savour Kilkenny

As well as a host of top Irish chefs, Savour Kilkenny will welcome Australian author and cook, Kim McCosker to the annual food festival this October. Financier turned cook and best-selling author of 34 cookbooks worldwide.

I had the pleasure of meeting Kim and her colleague Mel on my foodie travels to China and Paris. We all attended the World Gourmand Book Awards in China back in 2017, when my sister in law Mag Kirwan’s Fishwife cookbook won best in the world and needless to say the 4 ingredients cookbooks picked up a number of world awards. The trip cemented a friendship forever, so much that we all met up again at the World Gourmand Summit in Paris earlier this year. The cherry on top was when Kim and Mel agreed to come to Savour Kilkenny in October. What a breath of fresh air these two Aussie ladies are and will be at Savour. Expect full Sunshine Coast charisma when they hit Kilkenny!

Kim will be on the Savour Stage on Sunday 27th October with a live cookery demonstration. Known as the 4 INGREDIENTS CHEF, Kim will showcase her 4 ingredients philosophy, which is brilliantly clever and makes cooking quick and easy. This event is perfect for people who want to eat well but struggle with complicated recipes.

Ahead of her appearance on the Savour Stage, Kim will also host an Australian Beach BBQ in Sullivan’s Tap Room on Thursday 24th October at 8pm. Attendees can expect a Steak BBQ and a gastronomic beach party while watching Kim create great Southern Hemisphere fusion dishes using just 4 ingredients. Tickets for this event cost €25 which includes a Kilkenny rared Steak from Mullins butchers, a Sullivan’s beer and live music. Mark Tormey, Manager of Sullivan's Tap Room said: “We're really looking forward to welcoming Kim McCosker to Sullivan's and picking up a few culinary tips from the southern hemisphere! We can’t guarantee the sunshine, but the Australian Beach BBQ promises to be a great evening mixed with top-class food, local craft beer and a great atmosphere. There are limited tickets available, so get yours early.”

For those interested in learning more about entertaining at home, Mount Juliet are hosting a fabulous afternoon in the relaxed surrounds of the Hunters Yard, where Kim will join executive chef Ken Harker on stage where both will share their secrets on how to entertain at home with ease. Enjoy an afternoon of food, fun and helpful hints, and watch as Ken demonstrates how to make practical party dishes using the best of local ingredients. A not-to-be-missed event for home entertainers! Tickets are selling fast so book your spot for Monday 28th October 2019 at 2pm in Hunters Yard, Mount Juliet, Thomastown. Tickets are €25 and includes glass of Mount Juliet’s own Moongate Gin on arrival and delicious tasting plates throughout the afternoon with my good-self as MC.

Festival Director, Marian Flannery is looking forward to welcoming Kim McCosker to Kilkenny this October bank holiday weekend: “We’re over the moon to have Kim of Australia’s Sunshine Coast join us at this year’s Savour Kilkenny festival. Her ‘4 Ingredients’ concept is perfect for people of all ages, from students and busy mums to people looking for quick and healthy recipes. There’s already been huge interest in both events, so we’d recommend booking tickets early to avoid disappointment. Book at www.savourkilkenny.com.”