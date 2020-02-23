Country Chic at its Best for Red Mills Day

They turned out in their finest for Red Mills Day Best Dressed Competition on Saturday in Gowran Park. I have been attended this race meeting for years and the standard in the style stakes were higher than ever this year. Tweed, leather, faux fur and vintage was on a whole new level, all inspired by the current clothing line at the Red Mills store in Cillin Hill.

This year’s prize of a €500 voucher for the Red Mills Store, as well as a two night stay and dinner from Talbot Hotels, bringing the overall prize value to over €1,000 for each winner.

Guest judges, Virgin Media One Stylist Emily O’Donnell, and Kilkenny’s own TV chef Edward Hayden, had their work cut out from the vast array of entries. The rain did not deter anyone from sporting their glad rags, with fashionistas travelling from all over the country to compete. Keira Warren from Enniscorthy was crowned most stylish lady on the day, wearing a form fitting tweed dress which she had made especially for the day by local designer Elīna Špēra, inspired by the ‘Winter Racing Chic’ theme, and a feather trimmed matching hat which she created herself.

Stylist Marietta Doran hosted several fashion slots which in the Style Marquee with collections from exclusive brands including Fairfax & Favor, Welligogs, & Hicks & Brown, all from the Red Mills Pop-up shop.

Ronan Wilson from Co. Wicklow was chosen as the best dressed man, and Edward was particularly impressed by Ronan’s choice of fabrics and clashing colours which were a welcome contrast to the grey backdrop outside. According to Edward, “I was really interested in choosing someone who made brahve choices in terms of bot panache, clashing colours and fabric types, whilst still very much staying true to the ‘country chic’ theme. Ronan ticked all the boxes and carried the outfit and look extremely well and was a worthy winner.”

Helen Hughes Gardiner & daughter Helena Hughes supporting sustainability

(Photo by Vicky Comerford)

Sustainability was also on the forefront for some of the entries. Helena Hughes from Kilkenny wore a 50-year-old two-piece sent over in the early 70s from a cousin in the US. It was from Sears originally and Helena got the hem of the coat taken up to show off the fringing on the dress. She bought her hat for €2 at a vintage market, and her bag was also vintage. Helena Hughes came third in the Best Dressed Competition.

The next race day at Gowran Park is on Saturday 7th March for the Holden Plant Rentals Day.