Girl Power: Will Maura choose to remain with Curtis or will Greg win her affections as Love Island recoupling looms

On Love Island tonight, Ballymahon beauty Maura Higgins receives a text “Islanders. Tonight, there will be a recoupling in which the girls will choose which boy they want to couple up with. #manofthemoment”



As the girls have all the power, so will Maura choose to remain with Curtis or could Limerick rugby star Greg be on her radar???

Are we about to witness Michael and Amber take two?! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/CeUD4ftNBU — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 18, 2019

BOYS COMPETE IN ‘MEN AT WORK’ CHALLENGE TO BE NAMED THE VILLA’S BUFFEST BUILDER

Anton arrives back at the villa and is reunited with his fellow Islanders. Speaking in the Beach Hut, Anton says “I’m back! I’m feeling the best I’ve ever felt in here. I’m so happy to be back with my family and see the beautiful Belle.”



Shortly after, Anton receives a text “Islanders. It’s time to find out which boy is the buffest builder as you go head to head in today’s challenge. #menatwork #powertools”



Today, the boys will compete to be named the villa’s buffest builder. They will try to deliver the sexiest performance as they travel around a construction-style course.



The course is made up of all several stages, including a wall the boys need to break down to reach their girl on the other side, and a concrete pool they’ll have to wade through whilst carrying their girl. As well as a giant wrecking ball to mount and channel their inner Miley Cyrus.



The girls are particularly impressed with Greg’s routine, who chooses Amber to be his partner during today’s challenge.



As with other challenges, the boys can mark the end of their routine by planting a smooch on their girl. Rather than locking lips with Amber, Greg gives her a kiss on the cheek. In the Beach Hut, Greg reflects on this and says “I thought it was better off giving her a little peck on the cheek and treating her like the lovely lady she is!”



But it appears Amber was looking forward to a cheeky snog with the newbie. In the Beach Hut, Amber says “I wouldn’t have minded if Greg had kissed me!”



It is soon Tommy’s turn to take on the course and he is particularly in his element during one stage, the wrecking ball.



Speaking in the Beach Hut, Tommy says “Everyone knows I am a massive Hannah Montana fan. I just pictured Miley Cyrus doing it in my head.”



When it is Michael’s turn, he decides to choose Amber as his partner. And while Greg plays it safe with a peck on Amber’s cheek, Michael wastes no time in turning up the heat as he plants a kiss on her lips.



But who will be named the villa’s buffest builder in today’s challenge?

“Curtis is welcome to come to Longford for a cuppa and a bun” Maura Higgins’ mum spills the beans on her daughter’s new romance #loveisland https://t.co/zBtAJtcvnz pic.twitter.com/Yb75WF9G0g — VIP Magazine (@VIPmagaz) July 18, 2019

