Kilkenny's Restaurant Week is on the menu until Sunday February 2

Restaurants all over Kilkenny have been taking part in the county’s first ‘Restaurant Week’, which will run until Sunday, February 2. It has been huge sucess and a celebration of Kilkenny’s award-winning culinary scene and eateries. Over the 10 days they have been offering lots of tasty discounts and special offers to customers.

Pat Crotty of Paris Texas

Pat Crotty of Paris Texas, who is one of the organisers of Kilkenny’s first Restaurant Week, told us “it’s been a great success in encouraging Kilkenny people to go out in January and to go to restaurants that they may not be familiar with. Diners got great value and businesses were busy during a quiet period.”

Devised by Visit Kilkenny, this initiative is set to encourage diners to experience the great selection of quality and variety that Kilkenny has to offer and encourage increased trade for businesses at the beginning of the traditionally quieter season.

It is also arriving in time for most people’s first pay cheque of 2020. So there’s no excuse not to go out and treat yourself with these super meal deals.

During Kilkenny’s Restaurant Week, diners can enjoy special prix fixe menus at a large number of restaurants around the city and county. Those taking part are Paris Texas, the Grill and Bar at Lyrath Estate, Zuni Restaurant, The Garden Room at Langtons House Hotel, Matt The Millers, Riverview Bar in Kilkenny River Court Hotel, The Left Bank, Rive Gauche, La Rivista, Harpers in the Hibernian Hotel, Hoban Bar & Brasserie at Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, The Hound at Hunters Yard at Mount Juliet Estate Autograph Collection, Anocht in Kilkenny Design Centre, and the Paddock Bar at the Springhill Court Hotel.

Also coming on board are some of Kilkenny’s newest eateries - Lil's Restaurant at the Avalon House Hotel, Lady Eleanor in Butler House & Gardens, Face2, Truffles, Café la Coco, 1801 Bar & Restaurant in the Hoban Hotel, Mountain View and Arán Artisan Bakery & Bistro.

There will be lots of serious value on the menus, with some restaurants giving a complementary bottle of wine or prosecco with dinner, while others are giving discounts or offers such as buy one, get one half price. Full details on all the offers visit www.visitkilkenny.ie.

Kilkenny is now one of Ireland’s leading ‘foodie destinations’, having been named ‘Foodie Destination’ in 2018. The County also hosts an active calendar of food events that take place throughout the year from Savour Kilkenny and Kilkenny Food Trail events.

For offers visit visitkilkenny.ie