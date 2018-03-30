Streets of Kilkenny 5K: Did YOU enjoy the Easter run around the Marble City?

More than 560 people put their runners on and took part in the Streets of Kilkenny 5K.

The event, hosted by the Kilkenny City Harriers, was a big success as a bumper crowd flocked to St Francis Bridge for the start line of the race.

This was the second year of the race and attracted a bigger crowd than last year's event. It was a hit with runners and spectators alike, with great vantage points for all as the field trooped over John's Bridge, down Bateman Quay and up through the Peace Park.

Following the run organisers and runners went to Langton's for some post-race celebrations and presentations of awards. The first man home was Michael Harty, while the women's race winner was Laura McDonnell.

See next week's Kilkenny People for more from the race.