Picture Gallery: Cairdeas Choir hits the right notes on World Parkinson’s Day at Set Theatre

A joyful and uplifting evening of music was held last Wednesday at Set Theatre to mark World Parkinson’s Day.

The Cairdeas Kilkenny Parkinson’s Choir peformed along with a host of musical talent including Malcolm Proud (harpsichord), Síle Daly (oboe), Silvia O'Regan (mezzo-soprano), Ger Cody (raconteur), Alex Rafter (guitar), Crocanóir (folk group) and James Rice (keyboards).

Choral director Ann Moylan explained that every penny raised from the event goes back to choir.

“We’ve bought new uniforms, and paid for basic things like cost of hall hire. We also bought music stands in the past and hope to buy chime bars which are good for people with Parkinson’s.”