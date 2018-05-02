O’Brien’s Butchers invites you to the unveiling of their new shop in Loughboy, Kilkenny

Master butchers from O’Brien’s Butchers in Loughboy Shopping Centre are looking forward to treating the people of Kilkenny to a family fun afternoon on Saturday 12thMay from 12noon to 2pm.

Before the event Edward Hayden’s KCLR Saturday Show will host their outside broadcast from the new shop from 10am-12noon. Edward will be in his element talking about food to the wonderful customers and characters that have being shopping at O’Brien’s over the years.

According to owner James O’Brien, who took over the reins recently from dad Gerry O’Brien “we have being open for business for thirty eight years, ever since my father and mother opened the doors back in 1980. So this party is to thank all our loyal customers, without you we wouldn’t be here today.”

O’Brien’s Butchers promises an afternoon of fun and food on May 12th. With Siobhan Donohoe MCing the event, chef Anne Neary will take on Fr. Willie Purcell in a barbeque cook off! The new chefs at O’Briens will be cooking a barbeque for their old and new customers, with kids entertainment and treats are in store too. So don’t miss it from 12noon – 2pm in Loughboy Shopping Centre, at O’Brien’s Butchers.

At a recent photoshoot for the new shop James said he was honoured to have some well-known faces come along to support him and his new venture. With Kilkenny’s hurling star TJ Reid and Miss. Kilkenny Niamh de Brun popping in to congratulate James, and celebrity chefs Edward Hayden with Neary posing happily alongside the O’Brien family and team.