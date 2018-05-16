Picture Gallery: Darkness into Light Kilkenny

Darkness Into Light brings out the best in people.

There didn’t seem to be one unhappy person among the estimated 6,,500 people who took part in the walk/run at 4.15am on Saturday.

And the weather was perfect for the Pieta House fundraiser.

Many of those who took part in the event carried photos and mementos of their loved ones and there was a camaraderie that is hard to put into words.

Bond

Those who participate in Darkness Into Light have a bond that binds, a feeling; an unspoken connection among those who get up in the middle of the night to show they care.

Chairwoman of Darkness Into Light, Aurellia Mackin and Trish Coogan did a wonderful job as the city turned into a sea of yellow when the dawn broke.

And the growing custom of bringing family pets has snowballed with many canines of different breeds and sizes accompanying their owners on the 5 kilometre course. This event would not have been possible without many people but the Defence Forces and in particular, Sgt Garry McCarthy and his team were fantastic.

The army is key to the success of the event and James Stephens Barracks is a great starting and finishing point while the new bridge looks lovely when a sea of yellow crosses over it.