Picture Gallery: Kilkenny on Ice kicks off at Cillin Hill

Skaters of all ages are enjoying the amazing Kilkenny on Ice experience at Cillin Hill.

The fun festive event has all the usual favourites like the Bungee Trampolines, new Mammoth Ice Globes and the magnificent centrepiece which is 600 square metres of real ice. There are also hot and cold refreshments and food in the friendly Ice Café.

Tickets are on sale at the box office in Supermacs on High Street from 11.30pm to 2.30pm from Thursday and Friday and 1pm to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday or anytime at the counter in Supermacs.

All online bookings can be made through www.kilkennyonice.com or on 086 2236660‬