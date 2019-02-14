Picture gallery: Kilkenny's young fashionistas secure silver ticket for Junk Kouture

Some of Kilkenny’s most innovative up-and-coming fashionistas will be representing their schools at the regional finals of this year’s Junk Kouture competition next month.

There were scenes of joy at Presentation Secondary School in Loughboy on Thursday when a coveted silver ticket was handed to one group of students for their project ‘Papal Pride’. It guaranteed them a place in the regional finals in Limerick on March 8.

A place for two other projects from the school was confirmed via social media later in the day. It means that Kilkenny will be represented by no fewer than five projects in the popular teenage fashion extravaganza, with places also for students from Castlecomer Community School and two from Loreto Secondary School.

The competition sees young designers use everyday junk materials to create striking works of wearable art, with the hope of securing a showdown on the catwalk.

Inspired by the Pope’s visit to Ireland and Rihanna’s ‘Met Gala’ dress, ‘Papal Pride’ is made out of over 3,000 tealights, jackets from volunteers from Meeting of Families in Phoenix Park, cardboard, CDs, medals, and old jewellery.

BOI Youth Co-ordinator Ciara Coone, who visited the school to help deliver the silver ticket, said it had created a happy buzz while the other entries waited to find out if they were through.

“I have seen some really impressive, spectacular pieces grace the catwalks in the past – from what I’ve seen in Presentation the standard is very high again this year,” she said.

The two other projects from the school are ‘Uplifting Lotus’, which symbolises growth and spiritual development, and ‘Trust Fund Baby’ — made from over 1,100 melted broken spoons, CDs, an old curtain, scraps of foil and flower pot filters.

From Loreto, ‘Domino’ at features a hat made of folded cones glued to a headband. The top is made of folded big cones glued on the bandeau and held together by plaited menu strips. The bodice is a woven corset of pizza box strips. The skirt is made of small cones that grow bigger glued to pizza box panels.

The Granges Road school’s other entry, ‘Shopping Queen’, was inspired by a “love of shopping, our childhood memories of dressing up as princesses and an increasing awareness that materials need to be sustainable and easily recycled”.

A group of students from Castlecomer Community School have also made it through with their entry, ‘Spill The Tea’.

The regional finals of Junk Kouture take place in Limerick on March 8, ahead of the grand final in 3Arena on May 2.