Picture gallery: Ten groups a little richer thanks to the Kilkenny Lions Club

Ten local groupings entered the weekend a little richer thanks to the Kilkenny Lions Club.



The charitable business community representatives were at Bollard's Bar in the city on Friday night to share the surplus of their Christmas Hamper Appeal. Some €50,000 had been raised for the 2018 distribution to those in need across the county and the few thousand left from that kitty continues to do good.



And, just as it poured in from people across the county so too it was handed out.



Funds were presented to Kilkenny Social Services, Family Carers, Gowran Day Care Centre, Friends of Castlecomer District Hospital, L'Arche in Callan and Kilmoganny, Loughboy Area Resource Centre, Graignamanagh Mens Shed, Thomastown No Name Club, Aislinn/Aiseiri in Ballyragget and to Sgt Gary Gordon who's involved with the Law Enforcement Special Olympic Torch Run.



Between them they'll help an array of people in so many ways in their respective communities from buying a gas cooker to assist with meals on wheels to helping provide a minibus to ferry people around together. Each of the beneficiaries spoke a few words of thanks to an audience of lions who were joined by the Chairman of Kilkenny County Council Eamon Aylward and Mayor Peter Chap Cleere.