Pictures: Talented Kilkenny students light up Feis Ceol at the RDS

Kilkenny students were in action last week for the annual Feis Ceol music festival, which took place at the RDS in Dublin.

The event, which ran from Monday to Friday, involved almost 200 competitions, and saw over 5,000 participants take part from all over Ireland, including several from schools in Kilkenny City and county.

Different categories include for composition, conducting, and performances including choirs, orchestras, ensembles and soloists.

Set up in 1896, the Feis Ceoil Association promotes excellence in the learning and performance of music across all ages, levels and disciplines.