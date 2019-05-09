Gallery: Classy Massey shines brightest as Kilkenny College Tractor Run roars into town

There was a huge sense of anticipation and excitement at Kilkenny College ahead of the arrival of the annual TY Tractor Run on Thursday.

More than 50 students from fourth, fifth, and sixth year got behind the wheel to take part in the convoy, which left from JVW Transport in Gowran. They were greeted at the College by a huge crowd of well wishers and supporters.

This year’s nominated charity was the Carlow-Kilkenny Home Care Team, and the event managed to raise an incredible €6,603.29 for the local cause.

This year also saw the awarding of the Kilkenny College Tractor Run Hegarty Perpetual Cup, with a judging committee of Brian Harris, William Hutchinson, Bryan Daniels and Robin Wallace. The winner was announced as Luke Kerr, accompanied by his dad David and grandfather George on a red 1974 Massey Ferguson 135.

The fundraiser was organised by a small, hard working TY student group headed up by Rebecca Sherwood and Nathan Tomb.

“This would not have been possible without help from many people,” said Rebecca .

“JVW Transport have been very good to us for the last seven years allowing us to gather safely and depart from their yard. Kilkenny Gardaí Community Policing Unit have again supported us. I like to thank Garda Aidan Fitzpatrick and Garda Andrew Neill for their help.”