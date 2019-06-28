Gallery: All smiles as Kilkenny families welcome Chernobyl Outreach guests

It was all smiles and excitement at the Hoban Hotel in Kilkenny on Tuesday night as the children and young adults arrived as part of this summer’s Rest and Recuperation programme.

Hours earlier, they had flown into Shannon Airport where they were greeted by a large group of friends, supporters and well wishers. The Rest and Recuperation programme gives children, who come from impoverished backgrounds and state-run institutions, a health-boosting reprieve from the toxic environment and high levels of radiation to which they have been exposed.

The Kilkenny Outreach Group is again welcoming the largest group of children and young adults. Plenty of familiar faces and some new are here this time. Many children have been travelling to stay with their Irish volunteer host families for both summer and Christmas respite breaks for a number of years.

Some of the children joining the Kilkenny Group are Genia who will be staying with his host family the Cullens, and Vasili, who will be joining the Morrisseys. The two Sashas will also be hosted by Kilkenny Outreach Group whose leader is 2014 Irish Volunteer of the Year, Jim Kavanagh.

The visitors have a range of fun activities and events planned for the weeks ahead, including the annual Supermacs party.