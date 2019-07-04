Gallery: Super party as Chernobyl friends return to Kilkenny

Supermacs in Kilkenny rolled out the fáilte for some very special visitors on Monday for the annual Chernobyl Children’s party lunch.

The children and young adults, along with their host families, were joined by dignitaries including the Mayor of Kilkenny, the Kilkenny Rose and the Garda Chief Superintendent for the special occasion. The group flew into Shannon Airport last Tuesday afternoon as part of this summer’s Rest and Recuperation programme. They were greeted by a large group of friends, supporters and well wishers. Then, for those Kilkenny-bound, the meeting place was the Hoban Hotel later that night.

Monday’s lunch was also attended by local dignitaries and other guests, and as always, the special group of visitors got to experience some of the things that they simply don’t get to experience at home. Supermacs store manager Patricia Dowling said it was a fun afternoon, with everything you’d associate with having a party — party food, balloons and games all on the menu.

“We were delighted to welcome once again our friends from Chernobyl,” said Supermacs store manager Patricia Dowling.

“We have for the past number of years had the pleasure of receiving these wonderful guests and their brilliant host families for an afternoon, where we try our best to make them experience just some of the things that they simply don’t get to experience at home. It’s a fun afternoon, with everything you’d associate with having a party. Party food, balloons and games are all on the menu.

“This year we added live music as we know that the group are big music lovers and it was great to see them dance, clap and sing along to so many of the songs performed by Castlecomer band Knots, Down & Out. Even The Rattlin’ Bog is a hit in Belarus!”

As well as the annual Supermacs party, the visitors have a range of fun activities planned for the weeks ahead.