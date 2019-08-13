Picture gallery: Kilkenny students enjoy fruits of their labours

There were scenes of delight at local schools this morning as 1,046 Kilkenny students received their Leaving Cert results.

At Kilkenny City Vocational School, principal Cathy McSorely revealed that more than a third of the students took Honours Maths this year, and all of them passed with flying colours.

“We are delighted with the results — we have more going on to Third Level than in the last 15 years,” she said.

“A big congratulations to all students, and to the teachers for their hard work, and to the parents for their continued support. We are absolutely thrilled with these results. We wish them all the best.”

Across town, at Kilkenny College, principal Simon Thompson described the results as ‘absolutely fantastic’. He paid tribute to the work done by every student in the Class of 2019 alongside the professional leadership of their teachers, boarding staff and the support of their families.

“We pride ourselves on working with each student and their family to encourage them to fulfil their own potential,” he said.

“Undoubtedly our students have done so in this year’s State Exams. We are very proud of all of them and wish them every future success”.

Further north, in Castlecomer Community School, principal Seamus O’ Connor said he was delighted with the excellent results achieved by the 84 students.

“Special congratulations to Liam Holland who got over 600 points in his Leaving Cert. There were a large number (15%) of students who achieved over 500 points and will be delighted to obtain their first choice CAO offer,” he said.

“We anticipate from today’s results that between 80-90% of our Leaving Cert class will progress to take up third level degree courses of their choice as has been the norm in recent years. We expect 5-6 students to take up apprenticeships in the coming weeks.

“The results achieved are a reflection of the hard work of teachers and students over the last six years. We wish the class of 2019 every success in their chosen careers.”

Attention now turns to the CAO first round offers, which will be available to applicants from 2pm on Thursday, August 15.