Up the Cats (and dogs!) Kilkenny pets gallery from readers

We asked readers to send us their pictures of pets in black and amber in the buildup to the All-Ireland hurling final on Sunday, and you didn’t disappoint.

The Kilkenny People was overwhelmed with the response, with photographs coming in from all corners of the county, and — as you can see from this gallery —much further afield. As well as from other counties, Kilkenny folk living abroad sent us fantastic photos, like of Sadie, the goldendoodle all the way from New York, USA.

To avail of this offer click here.

Thank you to all of you who sent us shots of their pets all decked out in Kilkenny colours.