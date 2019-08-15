Gallery: Super Cats supporters' snaps in their Kilkenny kit

We asked readers to send us their pictures of everything black and amber in the buildup to the All-Ireland hurling final on Sunday, and you didn’t disappoint.

The Kilkenny People was overwhelmed with the response, with photographs coming in from all corners of the county, and further afield. Special mention to those little babies for whom this will be the first time seeing Kilkenny play in an All-Ireland final (they are very young).



Thank you to all of you who sent us shots of their homes, friends, kids and themselves, all decked out in Kilkenny colours, proudly flying the flag. If the enthusiasm and support is anything to go by, the Cats certainly won’t be found wanting for either in Croke Park this weekend.