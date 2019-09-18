GALLERY| Could day two break attendance records? Have you ever seen more people?

Offaly's all-time attendance record could be under pressure judging by the crowds flocking to the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow.

There is talk day 2 could outsell day 1 which was attended by 102,500.

That's 5,000 more than day 1 last year in Tullamore but 10,000 less than the crowd recorded on day 1 in Offaly back in 2017.

The weather this week is bringing more people to the site. Just check out the crowds in the gallery above.