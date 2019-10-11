Gallery: Kilkenny students celebrate results as hard work pays off

There were scenes of delight at local schools on Friday as 1,169 Kilkenny students received their Junior Certificate results.

While some schools waited until later in the morning to hand out the results, others gave them out at 9am to students, many of whom were given the rest of the day off.

The change to the Junior Certificate/Cycle issue date this year presented the opportunity to change the day of issue from the traditional Wednesday to a Friday. This meant the traditional No Name Club disco did not take place; instead the No Name Club organised a film screening event in the cinema, with two screens showing multiple movies across the evening.

Local TD Kathleen Funchion congratulated students receiving results.

“I know some will be delighted, and some will be more disappointed than others, but they must take the positives from results, and not get too caught up in the negativities,” she said.

