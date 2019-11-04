Gallery: Winning residents honoured at Keep Kilkenny Beautiful awards

Here are the winners of the private gardens and estates awards:

PRIVATE GARDENS HIGHLY COMMENDED

ST PATRICK’S PARISH Area A & B:

Siobhan Griffith, 1 Garden Villas

5 Nuncio rd.

Cathleen Ayers, 46 Dean's Court

Tony Murphy, 13 Rose Hill court

Maureen Scully, 12 St Patrick's close

ST JOHN’S PARISH Area A:

Mary Nolan, 29 Lacken Drive

Liam Kelly, 75 Newpark Lower

Peggy O'Toole, 8 Lacken Drive

Sean & Mairead Delaney, Glenview, Castlecomer road

Terence & Maire Morris, 57 The Weir

Margaret Greene, 19 Glendine Court

Aileen Beirne, 3 Meadow Way

ST JOHN’S PARISH Area B:

Larry Murphy, New Orchard

Brendan Burke & Joie Bourke, 31 The Orchard

John Brophy, 278 New Orchard

Turlough O’Dwyer, 7 Rathullard,

Margaret Egan, 29 Pococke Upper

15 Lintown Gardens

Alison & Niall Brett, Rosedale Garringreen/Whitewood

ST CANICE’S PARISH:

Kilsallagh, College Gardens

Patricia Shortall, No.3 Riverside Drive

Mary Deevy, 36 Riverside Drive

Breda Slattery, 17 Meadow Hill

Fran Grincell, 11 Talbots Inch

Judy Rhatigan, 16 Riverside Drive



ST MARY’S PARISH:

Helen Kavanagh, 23 Dean Cavanagh place

Lucy Talent 124 Upper Walkin Street

Maureen Logan, 74 Dean Kavanagh Place

PRIVATE GARDENS OVERALL THIRD PLACE:

Rebecca and Priscilla Byrne, 72 Fatima Place.

PRIVATE GARDENS OVERALL SECOND PLACE

Jacinta Brett, 15 Meadow Hill.

PRIVATE GARDENS OVERALL WINNER 2019:

Liam McCormack, 7 Greenfields Court.

RESIDENTIAL ESTATE HIGHLY COMMENDED

ST PATRICK’S PARISH (Area A):

Dukesmeadows

Larchfield court

Beech Park

Westfield

Cedarwood Close Loughboy park / Cedarwood Drive/ Cedarwood Avenue/ Cedarwood Crescent/

Marble Crest

ST PATRICK’S PARISH (Area B):

Ashleigh Court

Fiacre's Place

Mayfield

Edenvale Close

The Paddocks

ST JOHN’S PARISH (Area A):

Richview

Ardilea

De la Salle place

Glendine Heights

ST JOHN’S PARISH (Area B):

The Orchard

Ashfield / Ashfield East

Rathullord

ST CANICE’S PARISH:

Talbot’s Inch

Breagagh Court

Riverside drive, Meadow Hill, Greenfields road, Loreto Avenue

Broguemakers hill

The Sycamores/Aylesbury

Ayrfield

ST MARY’S PARISH:

Rose Hill Court

College Court and Old Callan road

Fr Murphy Square

Rushbrook.

BEST OVERALL RESIDENTIAL ESTATES 2019

Sponsor St Canice's Kilkenny Credit Union

Joint runners up smaller residential estates 2019:

Lacken Drive

New Orchard.

Winner Best overall smaller residential estate:

Gallow’s Hill.

“The judges were impressed with the care taken by this small community to look after their estate. The small green space is neatly looked after there are attractive ivy covered walls and attractive planting in a mature tree setting. Congratulations to Gallows Hill, on their efforts and the receipt of their overall smaller estate award in 2019.”

Joint runners-up larger estates 2019 :

Newpark Lower /Upper

Lintown Hall.

Winner - Best overall larger residential estate:

Rose Hill (off Kells road).

“The judges were amazed by the extent of work which has been completed over the last number of years to improve this estate. The judges were very impressed by the attractive green spaces, variety of trees, Cootes lane and the green spaces adjacent. The judges found the estate litter free. Congratulations to Rose Hill on their efforts and the receipt of their overall award in 2019.”