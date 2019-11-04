Gallery: Winning residents honoured at Keep Kilkenny Beautiful awards
Here are the winners of the private gardens and estates awards:
PRIVATE GARDENS HIGHLY COMMENDED
ST PATRICK’S PARISH Area A & B:
Siobhan Griffith, 1 Garden Villas
5 Nuncio rd.
Cathleen Ayers, 46 Dean's Court
Tony Murphy, 13 Rose Hill court
Maureen Scully, 12 St Patrick's close
ST JOHN’S PARISH Area A:
Mary Nolan, 29 Lacken Drive
Liam Kelly, 75 Newpark Lower
Peggy O'Toole, 8 Lacken Drive
Sean & Mairead Delaney, Glenview, Castlecomer road
Terence & Maire Morris, 57 The Weir
Margaret Greene, 19 Glendine Court
Aileen Beirne, 3 Meadow Way
ST JOHN’S PARISH Area B:
Larry Murphy, New Orchard
Brendan Burke & Joie Bourke, 31 The Orchard
John Brophy, 278 New Orchard
Turlough O’Dwyer, 7 Rathullard,
Margaret Egan, 29 Pococke Upper
15 Lintown Gardens
Alison & Niall Brett, Rosedale Garringreen/Whitewood
ST CANICE’S PARISH:
Kilsallagh, College Gardens
Patricia Shortall, No.3 Riverside Drive
Mary Deevy, 36 Riverside Drive
Breda Slattery, 17 Meadow Hill
Fran Grincell, 11 Talbots Inch
Judy Rhatigan, 16 Riverside Drive
ST MARY’S PARISH:
Helen Kavanagh, 23 Dean Cavanagh place
Lucy Talent 124 Upper Walkin Street
Maureen Logan, 74 Dean Kavanagh Place
PRIVATE GARDENS OVERALL THIRD PLACE:
Rebecca and Priscilla Byrne, 72 Fatima Place.
PRIVATE GARDENS OVERALL SECOND PLACE
Jacinta Brett, 15 Meadow Hill.
PRIVATE GARDENS OVERALL WINNER 2019:
Liam McCormack, 7 Greenfields Court.
RESIDENTIAL ESTATE HIGHLY COMMENDED
ST PATRICK’S PARISH (Area A):
Dukesmeadows
Larchfield court
Beech Park
Westfield
Cedarwood Close Loughboy park / Cedarwood Drive/ Cedarwood Avenue/ Cedarwood Crescent/
Marble Crest
ST PATRICK’S PARISH (Area B):
Ashleigh Court
Fiacre's Place
Mayfield
Edenvale Close
The Paddocks
ST JOHN’S PARISH (Area A):
Richview
Ardilea
De la Salle place
Glendine Heights
ST JOHN’S PARISH (Area B):
The Orchard
Ashfield / Ashfield East
Rathullord
ST CANICE’S PARISH:
Talbot’s Inch
Breagagh Court
Riverside drive, Meadow Hill, Greenfields road, Loreto Avenue
Broguemakers hill
The Sycamores/Aylesbury
Ayrfield
ST MARY’S PARISH:
Rose Hill Court
College Court and Old Callan road
Fr Murphy Square
Rushbrook.
BEST OVERALL RESIDENTIAL ESTATES 2019
Sponsor St Canice's Kilkenny Credit Union
Joint runners up smaller residential estates 2019:
Lacken Drive
New Orchard.
Winner Best overall smaller residential estate:
Gallow’s Hill.
“The judges were impressed with the care taken by this small community to look after their estate. The small green space is neatly looked after there are attractive ivy covered walls and attractive planting in a mature tree setting. Congratulations to Gallows Hill, on their efforts and the receipt of their overall smaller estate award in 2019.”
Joint runners-up larger estates 2019 :
Newpark Lower /Upper
Lintown Hall.
Winner - Best overall larger residential estate:
Rose Hill (off Kells road).
“The judges were amazed by the extent of work which has been completed over the last number of years to improve this estate. The judges were very impressed by the attractive green spaces, variety of trees, Cootes lane and the green spaces adjacent. The judges found the estate litter free. Congratulations to Rose Hill on their efforts and the receipt of their overall award in 2019.”
