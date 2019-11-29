Hurling legend Eddie Brennan takes centre stage for Castlecomer Wellie Race 2020

Eddie Brennan will be Wellie Race Personality 2020 in Castlecomer on New Year’s Day.

The former Kilkenny hurler lit up many a clash with his electrifying pace in a career lasting all of 12 years with the Cats. A four time All-Star he is the current manager of Laois senior hurling team.

Brennan played competitive hurling in his final year at St Kieran’s College, having earlier come to prominence as a dual player at minor levels with the Graigue-Ballycallan club. He won dual championship medals with the minor and under-21 teams, before later joining the club’s junior team. Brennan eventually made the break onto the Graigue-Ballycallan senior team and won a Leinster medal in 2000, having earlier won a county senior championship medal.

Brennan made his debut on the inter-county scene at the age of 20 when he was selected for the Kilkenny under-21 team. He won an All-Ireland medal in this grade in 1999. He made his senior debut during the 2000 league. Over the course of the following 12 seasons Brennan won eight All-Ireland medals, beginning with a lone triumph in 2000, back-to-back titles in 2002 and 2003, a record-equalling four championships in-a-row from 2006 to 2009 and a final winners’ medal in 2011. He also won eleven Leinster medals and five National Hurling League medals. Brennan played his last game for Kilkenny in September 2011 and announced his retirement on January 14, 2012.

Regular

After being chosen on the Leinster inter-provincial team for the first time in 2002, Brennan was a regular on the starting 15 at various times until 2009. During that time he won four Railway Cup medals.

In retirement from playing Brennan combined his policing career with a new position as a sports broadcaster. His media career began with RTÉ in 2012, where he started as a studio analyst with the flagship programme the Sunday Game.

As one of the most prolific goal-scorers of the decade, he won four All Star Awards, three Gaelic Players’ Awards and was a nominee for Hurler of the Year in 2008. Brennan was named as one of the 125 greatest stars of the GAA as part of the GAA 125 celebrations in 2009, the same year he was selected at right corner-forward on the Leinster team of the past 25 years.