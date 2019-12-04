Gallery: Ireland and Leinster star James Ryan at Kilkenny College

Leintster and Ireland rugby international James Ryan visited Kilkenny last week, where he called in to local school Kilkenny College.

The towering second row forward took part in a question and answer session with second year boys, and then took part in a training session on the pitch, putting students through their paces.

The Ireland star was visiting as a result of a competition, which saw Super Supplement brand Revive Active team up with him to offer a winning school or club the chance to train with James. Kilkenny College were the winning school.

The school reported that throughout his visit he was incredibly generous with his time.