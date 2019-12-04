Gallery: Kilkenny's adult learners celebrate ETB’s Back To Education Awards

There were scenes of delight for local learners at Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board’s (KCETB) Back to Education Initiative (BTEI) and Community Education QQI Awards Ceremony last week.

BTEI Coordinator Claire Jackman and Community Education Facilitator with Siobhan O’Brien led the celebrations at the event.

Also present to celebrate the QQI awards were Chief Executive Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board Eileen Curtis and Chairperson of KCETB Peter Cleere, Adult Education Officer KCETB Sarah Barron.

The adult learners celebrated with their family and friends. Their achievements included Component Modules and Major Awards at QQI levels 4, 5 and 6.

The learners were complimented on their achievements by speakers Ms Curtis and Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere, who encouraged them to persist with their learning journey and to progress to further achievement with a view to employment.

Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board BTEI is a second-chance part-time education programme offering opportunities to adults and young people.

A range of awards were presented; here is a sample of the learners’ achievements in their award area:

Level 4 Horticulture;

Level 5 Healthcare Support;

Level 5 and 6 Early Childhood Education.

BTEI Kilkenny is now enrolling for Healthcare Level 5, Office Administration Level 5 and Horticulture.