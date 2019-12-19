Gallery: Kilkenny gets into the Christmas spirit for the Santa Run

Santa and his little helpers wave as they head towards the Finish in the Castle Park Santa Run PICTURE: HARRY REID

Mary Hickey, Edwina O'Keeffe and Mary Bergin were registering the Entrants for the Santa Run in the Castle Park. PICTURE: HARRY REID

Stephanie and Colin Rea with "Boo" and "Bear" PICTURE: HARRY REID

Liam and Oisín Morrow with "Clochard" PICTURE: HARRY REID

The Hayes Family: Brian, Danny, Molly, Shay and Florence. PICTURE: HARRY REID

Richard and Bríd Dunphy with Caoimhe and Cian. PICTURE: HARRY REID

Orrin Ryan with Deirdre Hickey and "Alfie" PICTURE: HARRY REID

Autumn and Derek Tobin with Connell, Pearse and Breathnach. PICTURE: HARRY REID

John, Donnacha, Clodagh and Fainche O'Carroll with some serious company! PICTURE: HARRY REID

Dylan, Harry and Caroline Dempsey with Darth Vader and other 501st Ireland and Rebel Legion Ireland Members. PICTURE: HARRY REID

Archie and Charlie Beale, Nikki Rice, Laura, Fiadh and Cillian Andrew. PICTURE: HARRY REID

Mary Tynan, Liam, Milo and Billy Fahy with "Luna" and "Lenny" PICTURE: HARRY REID

"Look who's behind you" PICTURE: HARRY REID

Donna Reed preparing the runners for the Santa Run in the Castle Park. PICTURE: HARRY REID

The large crowd in the Castle Park for the Santa Run. PICTURE: HARRY REID

Brian Sheeran with Críona. PICTURE: HARRY REID

Gerry and Caítríona O'Sullivan, Sive and Ruth with "Ollie" PICTURE: HARRY REID

Anne Marie Cullinan and Elaine Carrigan were early arrivals around the Castle Park Run. PICTURE: HARRY REID

Looks like Santa has lost a lot of weight as he runs around the Castle Park! PICTURE: HARRY REID

These two young runners "flew" around the Castle Park and hardly touched the ground!! PICTURE: HARRY REID

"Give us a wave girls as you run around the Castle Park." PICTURE: HARRY REID

Sian McLoughney falls foul of some seriously dangerous company! PICTURE: HARRY REID

Despite being initially cold and wet, the Santa Run proved a great success. PICTURE: HARRY REID

The Walsh family, Mark, Alice and Aoife with Rosie Walker make their way through the Kilkenny Castle Main Gate en route to the Finish of the Castle Park Santa Run. PICTURE: HARRY REID

Santa, aka Jason Dempsey, with son Jack, Jonathon, Rose and Monika Talbot. PICTURE: HARRY REID

"Yayy, we made it Mum" PICTURE: HARRY REID

Caoimhe Foley and Seán ó hArgáin at the Castle Park Santa Run. PICTURE: HARRY REID

Paula and Garrett Hynes with Luke. PICTURE: HARRY REID

Kate and Noel Sugrue, Owen and Mary Ann Molloy, Tom and Adeline Sugrue, Winter Rose, Summer Adva and Autumn Grace Molloy. PICTURE: HARRY REID

Julie Anne and Noah Doyle, Grace Nichol, Ava Coneally, Evan O'Donnell, Jake Nichol, Ryan O'Donnell, Martha Doyle, Michael O'Donnell, Breda Conneally and Mary Needham. PICTURE: HARRY REID

Santa on his Sleigh pulled by Rudolf and Dancer passed by the Runners from the Castle Park Santa Run. PICTURE: HARRY REID

Paula and Michael Boyd with Tara, Katie and Lucy. PICTURE: HARRY REID

Liz Nolan, Seamus Nugent and Geraldine Nolan. PICTURE: HARRY REID

"Look out, here comes some dangerous characters" PICTURE: HARRY REID

Not an everyday sight on the Parade in Kilkenny! PICTURE: HARRY REID

A "High Five" from a Storm Trooper on the Parade following the Castle Park Santa Run. PICTURE: HARRY REID

On the final approach to the Finish line following the Castle Park Santa Run. PICTURE: HARRY REID