Gallery: Kilkenny gets into the Christmas spirit for the Santa Run

-
Santa and his little helpers wave as they head towards the Finish in the Castle Park Santa Run PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Mary Hickey, Edwina O'Keeffe and Mary Bergin were registering the Entrants for the Santa Run in the Castle Park. PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Stephanie and Colin Rea with "Boo" and "Bear" PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Liam and Oisín Morrow with "Clochard" PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
The Hayes Family: Brian, Danny, Molly, Shay and Florence. PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Richard and Bríd Dunphy with Caoimhe and Cian. PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Orrin Ryan with Deirdre Hickey and "Alfie" PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Autumn and Derek Tobin with Connell, Pearse and Breathnach. PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
John, Donnacha, Clodagh and Fainche O'Carroll with some serious company! PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Dylan, Harry and Caroline Dempsey with Darth Vader and other 501st Ireland and Rebel Legion Ireland Members. PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Archie and Charlie Beale, Nikki Rice, Laura, Fiadh and Cillian Andrew. PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Mary Tynan, Liam, Milo and Billy Fahy with "Luna" and "Lenny" PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
"Look who's behind you" PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Donna Reed preparing the runners for the Santa Run in the Castle Park. PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
The large crowd in the Castle Park for the Santa Run. PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Brian Sheeran with Críona. PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Gerry and Caítríona O'Sullivan, Sive and Ruth with "Ollie" PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Anne Marie Cullinan and Elaine Carrigan were early arrivals around the Castle Park Run. PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Looks like Santa has lost a lot of weight as he runs around the Castle Park! PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
These two young runners "flew" around the Castle Park and hardly touched the ground!! PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
"Give us a wave girls as you run around the Castle Park." PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Sian McLoughney falls foul of some seriously dangerous company! PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Despite being initially cold and wet, the Santa Run proved a great success. PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
The Walsh family, Mark, Alice and Aoife with Rosie Walker make their way through the Kilkenny Castle Main Gate en route to the Finish of the Castle Park Santa Run. PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Santa, aka Jason Dempsey, with son Jack, Jonathon, Rose and Monika Talbot. PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
"Yayy, we made it Mum" PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Caoimhe Foley and Seán ó hArgáin at the Castle Park Santa Run. PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Paula and Garrett Hynes with Luke. PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Kate and Noel Sugrue, Owen and Mary Ann Molloy, Tom and Adeline Sugrue, Winter Rose, Summer Adva and Autumn Grace Molloy. PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Julie Anne and Noah Doyle, Grace Nichol, Ava Coneally, Evan O'Donnell, Jake Nichol, Ryan O'Donnell, Martha Doyle, Michael O'Donnell, Breda Conneally and Mary Needham. PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Santa on his Sleigh pulled by Rudolf and Dancer passed by the Runners from the Castle Park Santa Run. PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Paula and Michael Boyd with Tara, Katie and Lucy. PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Liz Nolan, Seamus Nugent and Geraldine Nolan. PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
"Look out, here comes some dangerous characters" PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Not an everyday sight on the Parade in Kilkenny! PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
A "High Five" from a Storm Trooper on the Parade following the Castle Park Santa Run. PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
On the final approach to the Finish line following the Castle Park Santa Run. PICTURE: HARRY REID
-
Making their way through the Castle Gate towards the Finish of the Castle Park Santa Run. PICTURE: HARRY REID
